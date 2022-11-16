If you’re like me, you probably weren’t aware that Hampshire County has a Convention & Visitors Bureau.  I can’t say that I was totally unaware; I’d visited Taggart Hall before to ask for a donation for a silent auction.  They donated a neat book about Hampshire County.  I just didn’t link the office I was in with tourism. A help-wanted ad in this very newspaper caught my eye one morning, an ad for an Executive Director of the Hampshire County Convention & Visitors Bureau (HCCVB for short).  To borrow a well-used cliché, the rest is history!

What is the HCCVB?  We promote Hampshire County, and our goal is to increase tourism in the county.  In a nutshell, we receive half of the 6 percent occupancy tax collected from hotels/motels and vacation home rentals in the county and municipalities.  A large portion of those funds are used for advertising and marketing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.