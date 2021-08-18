Having been raised in the suburbs of D.C., I was unfamiliar with some of the local “old wives’ tales” that pop up from time to time. These colorful sayings provide insight into country life and help us to understand the regional dialect. Here are few of my favorites: “When a cow or horse lies down in the field, it’s a sure sign that it is going to rain.” Another favorite is, “If you see a deer in the woods, it is safe to walk because there won’t be any bears in the area.” Common folklore regarding wasps indicates nests built high in the trees signal a snowy winter while nests built in the ground are a sign of little snow. The woolly bear caterpillar became a weather predictor during colonial times. If the orange band is narrow, winter will be snowy. A wide band indicates a mild winter. In any event, these examples of country folklore enhance the language of the mountains.
The River House: Café hours are Mon.-Wed.: CLOSED; Thurs. & Fri.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun.: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Extended hours are in effect for concerts and other events.
Fri. Aug. 20, Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. Come out and join your friends by the Riverside Stage for an entertaining evening of music, comedy, and performance art. Attendance is free and the audience is invited to bring lawn chairs. Food and beverages are available in the café.
Sat. Aug. 21 & 28, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a free activity featuring different arts and crafts each week for all ages and abilities.
Sat. Aug. 21, The Fly Birds, 7-9 p.m., $10 in advance, $12 at the door, 17 and under free. This musical trio consists of sisters, Elizabeth Baker, Mary Dunlap and Sarah Twigg. Currently creating their 2nd studio album, their original folk style of music is complimented by a commanding stage presence as well as great songwriting.
Sun. Aug. 22, Camera Club Photo Walk, 9-11 a.m. This event takes place at North River Mills, Ice Mountain and Ravens Rock. Steve Bailes will be opening the barn and church for the club to photograph. Larry Lemons will lead a hike up to Ice Mountain/Ravens Rock.
Sun. Aug. 22, Herb Club, 1:30-3 p.m. Although this is a free event, registration is required, and the link is available on TRH website. All are invited to attend this family friendly event, which includes hands on activities as well as information on herbs, recipes and even some tea tasting.
Sun. Aug. 22 & 29, The River House Voice Ensemble, 4-5 p.m. Sing along with others and learn vocal techniques from voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo.
Wed. Aug 25, Jo’s Farewell Celebration, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Don’t miss this opportunity to wish Johanna Murray good luck as she embarks on the next chapter in her life. Everyone is invited and refreshments will be served.
Fri. Aug. 27, Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m. Come out for an evening of trivia fun. Hosted by the Grassi family, this event promises to be entertaining as well as informative. Food and drink available from the café. This is a free event, and everyone is invited.
Sat. Aug 28, Daniel Kelly II Trio, 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, 17 and under free. Playing and singing since the age of two, Daniel’s musical style includes gospel, jazz, R&B and even classical. Come out and sit by the Cacapon River for an evening of music that will delight and inspire you.
Sun. Aug 29, Camera Club Help Session, 1-2 p.m., Regular Meeting, 2-4 p.m. The tutoring session begins at 1 p.m. with the regular meeting to follow at 2 p.m. Bring your camera related questions and photos to share with the group. This is a free event, and everyone is invited.
Looking Ahead: Sat. Sept. 4, Storytelling Performance by Adam Booth. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, 17 and under free. Adam is the recipient of many awards and is the founding director of the “Speak Story Series.” Returning to the Riverside Stage, Adam’s talents bring together folklore, music and contemporary Appalachian themes.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: “Flyswatter Art,” created during the children’s reading program, is now on display in the staircase leading to the lower level. Other items on display and for sale include WV crafts and Ed Maurer’s photography prints. A silent auction is being planned in the near future.
The next raffle will feature a return to school theme. Donations are needed for backpacks and school supplies. The library also needs Lysol Wipes and tall kitchen bags.
The Library Preschool Story hour can be viewed on the Library’s FB page every Wed. @ 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thurs. evening.
Wed. Aug. 18, Book Club, 2-4 p.m. The book chosen for discussion this month is written by Nicholas Sparks entitled, “The Return.”
Sat. Aug. 21, Final Summer Bingo hosted by Friends of the Library from 2-4 p.m. in the pavilion.
New Books: “The Last Thing He Told Me,” by Laura Dave; “Blind Tiger,” by Sandra Brown; “The Cellist,” by Daniel Silva; “The Paper Palace,” by Miranda Cowley Heller; “The President’s Daughter” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson; and “That Summer,” by Jennifer Weiner.
Community Events
The Capon Bridge Farmer’s Market takes place along Capon School Street on Sundays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Support our small-scale agriculture and eat the freshest food (outside your garden). Now until Oct. 10.
Mon. Aug. 23 & 30, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Wed. Aug. 25 & Sept. 1, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m. in the Capon Bridge Community Center.
Thurs. Aug. 26, CB Ruritan Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Looking Ahead: Thurs. Sept. 2, CB Ruritan Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Sat. Sept. 4, Labor Day Weekend Yard Sale & Ruritan Chicken BBQ sale, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Sept. 11, 8th Annual Veteran’s Appreciation Festival, Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Dept., 12-6 p.m., 2766 Northwestern Pike. Bring your own lawn chairs to enjoy live music, onsite auction and much more. Admission is free and all proceeds benefit the Hampshire County Veterans Foundation.
Capon Bridge Community Center is open for seniors and their friends Wed. and Thurs. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for community use.
Every Wed., Capon Bridge TOPS Meeting, 8:45 a.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Every Thurs., “Open Mike Nite” at the American Legion, 6-9 p.m. Bring your instruments or just yourself. Members and guests only. More info at 304-856-3354.
First and 3rd Thurs. of each month, Daisy and Brownie Girl Scout Meeting. CB Christian Church, 6-7:30 p.m., 157 Cold Stream Rd, Capon Bridge. Interested parties should call 304-856-3219 or 304-856-1770.
Second Mon. of every month, Fort Edwards Foundation Meeting, 7 p.m., Fort Edwards Visitor Center on 350 Cold Stream Road in Capon Bridge. Call them with any questions at 304-856-8745. Public is invited.
Second Sat. of every month, Capon Bridge Kesner’s Karaoke at the American Legion, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. $3 admission fee. Must be 21 to attend, open to the public.
Mark Your Calendars: Fri Sept 24th-26th, Founders Day Festival on the CBVFD grounds in Capon Bridge. Free admission. This year’s festival will feature a cornhole tournament, car show, lumberjack competition, apple butter making, chili cook-off competition, a 5K run and much more. Visit their website for more information, www.cbfoundersdayfestival.net.
