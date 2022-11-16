At the West Virginia University Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, a group of engineers is betting on the combined promise of 2 paths to carbon-neutral power: hydrogen and biomass.

GE Plastics Material Engineering Professor Debangsu Bhattacharyya is spearheading research that creates hydrogen energy from biomass feedstocks with the support of roughly $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy. 

