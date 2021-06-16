When the weather forecast calls for a high of 50 degrees one weekend, and a high of 90 the following weekend, chances are some stress will result from this drastic change.
In fact, entire ecosystems, including the humans, struggle with this type of unusual temperature variation. (In case you weren’t paying attention this is exactly what happened in Hampshire County over the past few weekends.) Luckily, humans have several ways to avoid the stress of an early 90-degree day or a late frost, but the plants in our gardens are not so lucky.
Although gardeners may not have control over environmental stressors, there are a few tips and tricks that may help plants adjust to the changing weather patterns.
Many symptoms of environmental stress may look like pest and disease problems. Correctly identifying the problem is the first part of the solution. The most obvious sign of stress is a wilting plant.
Plants may look fine in the evening, but it helps to look around in the garden at the heat of the day. Some plants may display bleached foliage, dark black areas, and foliage with random cuts and damaged spots. These symptoms can be caused by sunburn, frost, wind and hail.
Drought stress may simply cause stunted growth and a reduction in flower production in plants like tomatoes and peppers.
Proper watering is the easiest way to prevent unnecessary stress in the garden. Often, a light overhead sprinkling is not enough. Light watering may not be breaking through the surface of the soil and reaching the plant roots.
Dig down 6 inches into the soil to determine how much moisture is reaching the root zone. A rain gauge is particularly helpful when estimating the water needs of the garden. Most gardens need between 1 and 1.5 inches of water or rain each week, and sometimes more if temperatures have been hot or drought conditions exist.
The most effective time to water the garden is in the early morning. Several watering systems have been developed to make watering tasks quick and efficient. Drip irrigation or soaker hoses eliminate the amount of time spent lugging a hose through the garden.
A timer can even be installed to prevent leaving the system on for too long, or on busy days when it’s easy to forget the garden needs watered.
Tomatoes are one crop that commonly displays multiple symptoms of water stress. Tomatoes like consistent, regular watering and the damage from drought stress may include a decrease in flowers and fruit numbers, smaller fruit size, an increase in fruit with blossom end rot, and curled, rolled-up leaves.
When tomato fruits are developing, inconsistent watering can cause cracking, especially where the stem is attached. Make sure to water regularly and use a straw or other mulch at the base of the tomato plants to conserve moisture.
Some environmental stress can’t be avoided simply by watering, especially for plants that thrive in cooler weather, like lettuce and many other leafy greens. Shade cloths placed over wire hoops can help these crops produce an extra harvest when the weather gets warm.
Consistent harvests keep leafy greens, and fruiting vegetables, like tomatoes, peppers and squash, producing because they have less plant mass to keep watered and fed. Many plants will stop flower bud formation during heat waves, but will pick up speed again when the weather cools.
Pay attention to what cultivars are planted in the garden. Some cultivars are better suited to mid-summer heat. Avoid any cultivars that were developed for fall or winter gardening.
This information can be found in seed catalogs or online by searching the cultivar name. Some vegetables have been bred or are known to have better drought tolerance. Try tomato cultivars “Yellow Pear,” “Amish Paste” or “Stupice.”
Caprese Salad
- 1 cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 or 3 medium tomatoes, sliced 1/2-inch thick
- 1 (16 oz.) log of fresh mozzarella, sliced 1/2-inch thick
- Generous bunch of fresh basil leaves (about 1/2 cup)
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- Sea salt and fresh ground black pepper
In a small saucepan, bring balsamic vinegar to a boil over medium-low heat. Cook 20 to 30 minutes, partially covered, until balsamic vinegar has reduced to a thicker gaze. Cool and store in the refrigerator. Bring to room temperature before use.
In a small casserole dish (8-by-11-by-3) arrange slices of tomato, mozzarella and basil vertically, in an alternating pattern until you have created 2 rows. Drizzle olive oil over the top of the salad, followed by balsamic reduction. Sprinkle with sea salt and fresh ground black pepper. Serve immediately.
Source: North Dakota State University
Cheesy Pasta with Summer Veggies
- 4 cups assorted vegetables, sliced (zucchini, broccoli, peas)
- 1 cup grape or fresh tomatoes (chopped and seeds removed)
- 2 cups uncooked whole wheat pasta (rotini, bow tie, penne)
- 1-1⁄2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 medium garlic cloves, minced, or 1⁄4 tsp. garlic salt
- 1⁄2 cup onion, chopped (about 1⁄2 medium onion)
- 1 tsp. dried Italian seasoning
- 1⁄4 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1⁄4 cup Parmesan cheese
- 1⁄2 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
Wash and prepare vegetables and tomatoes. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain water from cooked pasta and save 1⁄4 cup of water.
Heat oil in a large skillet as pasta cooks. Add garlic and onion to skillet. Sauté over medium heat about 1-2 minutes or until soft.
Add any uncooked hard vegetables and cook for 3 minutes. Add soft vegetables and continue to cook. Add Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Add tomatoes last and cook until warm. Add cooked drained pasta to the vegetables. Add a little of the water from the pasta, if needed.
Add cheeses to mixture. Stir until cheese is mostly melted. Serve immediately.
Source: University of Maine Extension
Eggplant Appetizer
- 5 eggplants, peeled and cubed
- 5 green bell peppers, seeded and chopped
- 5 tomatoes, chopped
- 5 onions, chopped
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. white sugar
- 1 Tbsp. salt
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- 1/2 cup water
Place eggplant, bell pepper, tomato and onion into a large pot. In a small bowl, stir together the sugar, salt, oil, vinegar and water. Pour over the vegetables. Bring to a boil and cook over medium heat for 30 minutes. Cool, then serve with chips.
Source: University of Delaware Extension
Green Bean Salad
- 1 lb. green beans, cut and steamed
- 4 large potatoes, diced and boiled
- 2 scallions, chopped
- Dressing
- 2 Tbsp. oil
- 2 Tbsp. vinegar
- 1 clove garlic, crushed or 1/2 tsp. minced garlic
- 1 small onion, sliced
- 1/2 tsp. oregano
- Black pepper to taste
Place the beans, potatoes and scallions in a medium bowl. Combine all the dressing ingredients in a jar and shake. Pour over salad. Toss gently to mix the ingredients well. Cover the salad and refrigerate for several hours or overnight.
Source: University of Maine Extension
Kohlrabi Slaw
- 1 medium kohlrabi
- 2 apples
- 1/2 jalapeno pepper
- 2 Tbsp. cilantro
- 1 lime, juice and zest
- 1 orange, juice and zest
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Wash and peel kohlrabi. Slice into small pieces, matchstick style. Wash and slice apple. Leaving skin on, chop into small pieces, matchstick style. Finely mince jalapeno pepper and cilantro. Combine kohlrabi, apple, jalapeño and cilantro. Juice and zest orange and lime.
In separate bowl combine orange juice and zest, lime juice and zest and olive oil. Add to other ingredients. Stir together to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Source: University of Delaware Extension
Massaged Kale Salad
- 1 bunch kale
- 4 medium carrots
- 3 celery stalks
- 2 apples
- 1 lemon
- 1 Tbsp., plus 1⁄4 cup olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1⁄4 tsp. black pepper
- 1⁄4 cup sunflower seeds
Wash kale, carrots, celery, apples and lemon. Separate kale leaves from the stalk, and tear into bite-sized pieces (about 2 by 2 inches). Discard kale stalks. Grate the carrots and dice apples and celery and set aside.
Place kale leaves in a large bowl. Cut lemon in half and set one half aside. In the bowl with the kale leaves, squeeze all the juice out of the remaining lemon half. Drizzle 1 Tbsp. of olive oil and salt into bowl with kale and lemon juice. Massage kale until it starts to soften (2 to 3 minutes).
In a small bowl, squeeze the juice from the remaining half of the lemon and whisk together with honey and black pepper. Gradually whisk in 1⁄4 cup olive oil to make the dressing. Add apples, celery, carrots, sunflower seeds and dressing to the kale and toss together.
Source: University of Maine Extension
Rumbledethumps
- 1 lb. russet potatoes, peeled and diced
- 12 oz. green or savoy cabbage, finely shredded
- 1 cup onion, thinly sliced
- 4 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a baking dish with nonstick vegetable spray. Put potatoes into a medium saucepan. Add 1 inch of water and bring to a boil. Cook until a sharp knife can be easily inserted into the potato and the potatoes are soft enough to mash. Drain potatoes and put them back in the pan. Mash them until smooth.
Melt the butter in a large frying pan over high heat. Add cabbage and onion and sauté, turning regularly, until wilted but not browned. Remove from heat. Add the mashed potatoes, 1/4 cup shredded cheese, the salt and pepper to the skillet with the cooked cabbage. Stir until the cheese is melted.
Put the mixture in prepared baking dish, top with remaining cheese and cover dish with a lid or foil. Bake in preheated 400-degree oven for 20 minutes. Remove the lid and continue baking until the top is golden, 10 to 15 minutes.
Source: Oklahoma Gardening, Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service
