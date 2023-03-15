Our emotions have such a range of possibilities. As I begin another weekly column, I can’t help but think of this topic after the last couple weeks.
If you are not aware, I get the honor and pleasure to coach a game called basketball. As I mention this word, many thoughts come to mind about the season we are currently in.
For local high schools, the state tournament is wrapping up another year. When we look at the next level, our society gets ramped up for another time of “March Madness.”
For the professional level, that season gets drawn out into summer and then it all begins again with summer camps and travel ball for the youth who desire to play and learn this game.
It is a great game, but in the end, it is a game.
Last Friday during all the hype of the local high school’s sectional championship, our beloved Coach Mike lost his battle with cancer. When I speak about the range of emotions, when a loved one passes, the deepest sorrow is felt in our existence. The local sports community felt this level of loss last week.
To lose their “big game” and at the same time lose a pillar of local youth basketball – in this time of sorrow, it is hard to find hope and joy. In this time of sorrow, we must remember our faith.
I am reminded of the account of Lazarus and Jesus. Scripture tells us that they were good friends. Such good friends that when Lazarus died, Jesus wept. (John 11:35 NKJV)
When it comes to our faith, we know that until Jesus returns, we will continue to experience pain, loss and suffering. I wish I could take all the bad emotions away. Until He comes again, we have to cling to the promises of our faith.
Sometimes those promises are hard to hear when we are in our emotions.
“These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33 NKJV)
Jesus told us that in this world, we will have tribulation and with that tribulation all the emotions that come with it, but be of good cheer; He has overcome the world. He has overcome.
In the midst of any pain we have here, He has overcome. In the midst of any sorrow we have here, He has overcome.
What does this mean for us?
In the storm, we have an anchor for our soul. In the storm, we have a foundation that can’t be broken or destroyed. We must hold to the truth of our faith in Christ Jesus.
He never promised us life without pain and loss. If anyone has ever told you that is what Christianity is, run from that doctrine. Yes we will experience great joys and blessings in this life through Christ, but at the same time, we are promised that this world will bring trials.
I can’t explain everything, but one thing I do know, Jesus is the Way, the Truth and the Life just as He said he was. The promise he left us we can hold to like no other, He will never leave us or forsake us.
The mystery of the Cross has opened the door to eternity for all who believe. For God so loved us. (John 3:16 NKJV)
I leave you with this: Jesus has overcome this world. In this truth He holds us when we feel like we can’t carry on. He is the Author and Finisher of our faith, it is not up to us to feel a certain way in this range of emotions we have. Thank you Jesus.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.