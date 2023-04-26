There is less news to write about each week. People don’t visit like they used to, especially on Sundays. We either had company or visited friends and relatives. There are too many other things to do, to name a few: ball games, golf, movies, fishing and the list could go on.
The hummingbirds did come cruising in Friday evening at about 7:30 p.m. at my feeder. Like all long, distant travelers, they were hungry and ready to eat. With the warmer days, I expected them sooner, but they arrived at their usual time.
