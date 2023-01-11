With statewide Emergency Medical Service worker numbers still down a third, there’s plenty of overtime for those often making life and death ambulance runs.
With all that OT, there’s overwhelming stress — and a dire need for more mental health support.
Bridgeport Director of Emergency Management Tim Curry recently wrote an article in the National Journal of Emergency Medical Services titled, “Suck it up Culture is Killing First Responders.” He wrote that he had answered a call like a hundred others, but one was about an interstate wreck that killed a young girl.
The incidents of post-traumatic stress overwhelmed the veteran EMT. Curry said he turned to alcohol, forsaking the longstanding “suck it up” first responder mantra, before realizing he needed help.
“Realizing that this is not normal and that I needed to talk to somebody was a hard journey for somebody that’s always been, ‘I’m OK. I’m tough. I can handle it. I don’t need any help,’” Curry said. “I looked in the mirror and said, ‘I need to deal with this.’ It was a long journey to get here.”
Nationally, more than 100 first responders committed suicide in 2021, more than died in the line of duty. West Virginia has lost more than 1,900 EMTs over the past three years to retirement and simply leaving the job.
West Virginia Emergency Medical Director Jody Ratliff takes personal calls from traumatized first responders needing to talk to someone who knows the feeling. He said more mental health support is paramount to leaving the “suck it up” mentality behind — while moving forward.
“If we’re going to talk about retention, mental health is a huge issue that we’ve just never spoken about,” Ratliff said. “It affects you over time. It affects your physical ability, your mental ability, and then people want to leave the business because they just can’t handle it anymore.”
Ratliff said he is looking at West Virginia adopting an EMS mental health support program and an app now seeing some success in Florida.
“It’s OK to talk about the stigma; we all deal with this, whether we want to admit it or not. It’s something that we’ve all dealt with in our careers,” Ratliff said.
Curry said it is past time to go from “suck it up,” to stand up — and deal with the issues.
