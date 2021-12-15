Gingerbread man hunt
Fliers for this fun, holiday-themed contest will be sent home with elementary schoolers in the county. Gingerbread men will be placed around Romney businesses and residences, and each gingerbread man found will have a letter to unlock a special code. Prizes will be offered for contest winners.
This contest runs until Dec. 23, and is sponsored by Gina’s Soft Cloth Shop in Romney. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.
Festival of Trees
On the lawn of the Courthouse Annex building in Romney will be a forest of beautifully decorated trees, donated by local businesses, civic groups and more, and the forest will officially be lit on Dec. 3 in conjunction with the Romney town lighting.
The trees will be up until Jan. 2.
Christmas forest at CB library pavilion
Opening on Dec. 4 with the CB town lighting, the 1st-ever Christmas Forest will be at the library’s pavilion, and will run until Jan. 1. Guides will be present in the forest on the evening of Dec. 4 and 5, Dec. 11 and 12, and Dec. 18 and 19 to accept donations and answer any questions visitors may have.
Romney First Baptist
• A different kind of presentation will occur during the 11 a.m. worship service Dec. 19. A 1-act “radio” play called “Jacob’s Gift,” adapted from the beloved children’s book by Max Lucado, will be performed.
• An in-person Christmas Communion Service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Music will be provided by the sanctuary choir and others.
Social distancing will be practiced in accordance with current guidelines. The church is at 325 W. Main Street.
Foodie Friday at the Co-op
The “foodie Friday” event returns to the Co-op in Romney with a holiday spin on Dec. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Folks can expect a festive atmosphere embellished with food, wine, music and more.
Shop late, shop local
As a part of Romney’s Winterfest, local businesses will be invited to stay open later on Dec. 17 and 18. Choosing to shop local this holiday season supports the economy here, and allows for unique gift options and great deals.
If you have a holiday event coming up, let us know and we'll add it to this roundup.
