I have really enjoyed all the blooming flowers and trees this year. The redbud is magnificent, not only on Cooper Mountain, but throughout the county. On Route 51 in Maryland they are beautiful, too, scattered, but lots of them. My Bartlett pear tree is in full bloom this year, and I hope we don’t have a hard freeze this month. It is really a good pear, but hard to pick. The hornets, deer and bears love it, too.
Sympathy to the family and friends of Barbara Jean Coleman. Barbara passed away on Wednesday, April 7, in Zanesville, Ohio. Jean, as I always called her, never forgot her roots in Green Spring. She always came back for events and talked to you at out-of-town events. Jean was a loving, caring person and will be missed.
I also want to express my sympathy to the family and friends of Rosella Mongold. Rosella passed away on Sunday, April 11. I can remember many, many years ago, Rosella, her daughter and her mother, came every week to the beauty shop where I worked in Springfield. Rosella will be missed by all who knew her.
Dusty Twigg of Petersburg visited with Gig Smith on Saturday of last week.
Norma Shanholtzer drove to Smithsburg on Thursday and visited with her daughter Michele and husband Eric and family. On Saturday, Michele and Norma went to Hurricane and visited with her son Craig and family. Norma returned home to Springfield on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.