Eastern hands out honors
MOOREFIELD — Sixteen Hampshire County residents were recognized for the academic excellence this spring at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Making the President’s List by earning a 4.0 grade-point average while carrying 12 hours or more were Brooklyn Boyce, Crystal Goodwater, Shayla Hartman, Cody Mumaw, Mikayla Shanholtzer, Jordan Stutzman and Makayla Whelan.
On the Dean’s List (3.5 GPA in 9 or more hours) were Hannah Leaberry and Tyler Simmons.
The Merit List (3.25 GPA and 6 hours) included April Blackburn, Kimberly Carr, Wesley Garrett, Wendy Keener, Katelyn Lee, Morgan Tobesman and Christy Vickery.
Eastern recognizes 2 years of graduates
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College held a small commencement ceremony on May 8 for 2020 and 2021 graduates.
Graduates recognized at the 2021 Commencement ceremony include:
Fall 2020: Shawn Bowen, Dylan Combs, Nicole Cook-Tusing, Ian Guckavan, Katelyn Hedrick, Stacey Henry, Cing Huai, April Judy, Georgia Ketterman, John Leaberry, Gina Livengood, Alicia Lowery, Austin Locklear, Bailey Newhouse, Lance Purol, Tiara Redman, Gwendolyn Reese, Kaylee Roberts, Rachel Runions, Mikayla Shanholtzer, Tyler Simmons, Marley Shoemaker, Brian Sowers, Makayla Sullivan, Ashley VanMeter, Melissa Walker, Brittany Walters, Kyle Westfall, Makayla Whelan and Haley White.
Spring 2021: Shawn Bowen, Ryan Brill, Julia Burnside, Dylan Combs, Sarah Combs, Andrew Cosner, Jodee Crites, Brandee Dean, Sara Dyche, Patrick Epperly, Ann Farris, Ian Guckavan, Amber Hakola, Wendy Keener, Cali Kessel, Crystal Kuykendall, Kayla Hedrick, Katelyn Hedrick, Justin Lambka, Phillip Layton, Harry McClure III, James McCauley, Kendra McIntyre, Ashley McNeill, Cody Mumaw, Lance Purol, Logan Reel, Gwendolyn Reese, Stephanie Riley, Jazlyn Romero, Jeremy Russell, Ashley Sherman, Tyler Simmons, Danielle Smith, Isaiah Smith, Brian Sowers, Zane Veach, Kyle Westfall, Makayla Whelan and Diana Youngcourt.
Fall 2019: Lauren Bacorn, Morgin Bennett, Ryan Brill, Chase Corbin, Tina Crites, Wendy Combs, Maegan Curran, Kaleb Davis, Brandee Dean, Brittani Fertig, Jodi Fertig, Jacob Green, Casey Goldizen, Shayla Hartman, Colby Hedrick, Erin Hedrick, Alexis Hixenbaugh, John Hott, Tina Judy, Krista Kenney, Tiffany Kidwell, Ashleigh Kimble, Gina Livengood, Evelyne Maheshe, Donna McCauley, Brandy McClure, Kendra McIntyre, Emily Miller, Haley Myers, David Nester, Paul Ours, Jennifer Parks, Courtney Rexrode, Dillon Ruddle, Jessica Ruddle, Samantha Scamehorn, Barbara Shrader, Kenytha Simpson, Danielle Smith, Kelsey Sponaugle, Tonya Timbrook and Brian VanMeter.
Spring 2020: Michelle Adkins, Darice Alt, Amy Auville, Christopher Barnes, Peter Barstow, Shawn Bowen, Melanie Callaway, Matthew Crislip, Heather Crites, Dylan Combs, Mikayla Costanzo-Watson, Hannah Dunham, Keith Evans, Kaci Fent, Kaye Funk, Casey Goldizen, Olivia Goff, Ian Guckavan, Jennifer Hardy, Jacob Haukland, Amber Kelly, Amanda Kern, Christina LaFollette, Madison Lewis, Gina Livengood, Alisha Lowery, Ronald Mason Jr., Brandi McClure, Harry McClure III, Brianna McDonald, Kendra McIntyre, Jacob Myers, Paul Ours, Jennifer Parks, Levi Pownall, Lance Purol, Brett Reel, Jenny Rodgers, Christina Runions, Rachel Runions, Tiffany Sentman, Jessica Shirk, Hannah Shobe, Barbara Shook, Tiffany Silkworth, Aharon Silverman, Tyler Simmons, Rachael Sites, Isaiah Smith, Sawyer Smith, Faith Solecki, Brian Sowers, Tiffany Stump, MaKayla Sullivan, Ashley Tilley, Tonya Timbrook, Ashlee Tingler, Russell Tyree, Adrianna Waldron and Sarah Walters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.