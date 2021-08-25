5th Sunday Singspiration coming
Mount Union Christian Church will host an area 5th Sunday Singspiration at 6 p.m. Aug. 29.
The public is invited to attend. Feel free to bring a special song and some friends or family or both.
Refreshments will be served after the service. The church is on Route 29 North of Slanesville.
Bethel UMC dishing up a social
Bethel United Methodist Church in Gore, Va., will hold an ice cream social from 4 to 7 this Sunday (Aug. 28).
Ice cream, hotdogs and desserts are all available for a freewill offering. An auction starts at 5:30 p.m.
The church is at 125 Muse Road in Gore, about 1.5 miles south of U.S. 50 off Va. 610.
Women for Christ meet
Christopher Logsdon, director of the Allegany Museum, gave a history of George Washington and his many associations with Cumberland at August’s Women for Christ Luncheon.
The luncheon had 79 in attendance, including 15 1st-timers, at the Cumberland Country Club.
The trio Brenda Burr, Jeff Connelly and Brad Burr, known as “The Remnants,” sang “Sweet Beulah Land”, “He Knows” and several other selections.
The next luncheon will be at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 8. Make reservations by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-729-1928 or Bernadette at 301-714-2414 by Sept. 5.
Crafters wanted for church bazaars
Mountain View Assembly of God is looking for crafters to participate in a Christmas bazaar in November.
The bazaar runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13, a Saturday, at the church atop Cooper Mountain on U.S. 50.
Large tables ($20) or small ones ($15) can be reserved by Oct. 23 by calling Diana at 304-496-9174. Deposits will be refunded if officials halt the bazaar.
Delray Christian resumes children’s service
The children’s ministry at Delray Christian Church is restarting this Sunday, June 20, following a year of pandemic.
Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. with “J.A.M.” (Jesus And Me) during the morning worship. Everyone is welcome.
Delray Christian Church is at 6619 Texas Road, off Route 29 South.
