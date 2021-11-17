Community Thanksgiving service on tap
The Romney Ministerial Association is sponsoring a community Thanksgiving service at 3 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 21, at Romney Presbyterian Church.
Retired Baptist pastor Scott Whetzel will bring the message.
Clothing closet reopens
Living Waters Church of Capon Bridge has reopened its clothing closet, shut for several weeks because of the rise in Covid-19 cases across Hampshire County.
The closet is open from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, the same house the church has a food pantry open.
