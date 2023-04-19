This year my scheduled spring break didn’t align with the rest of the Savages. Sometimes we’ll have slight differences in our school calendars, but typically our bigger breaks line up a little closer to one another. At first, I was a little salty thinking about my husband and our two younger kids being home from school together while I trudged to work. Then, my coworker pointed out I’d spend nearly a week alone at home. She asked when that happened last, and I couldn’t recall. So, I began to look forward to my time at home by myself to get things done. I had big plans.
I’d still get up early to pack our kids’ lunches. That has been my responsibility ever since my husband forgot to remove the cellophane wrapper from the Kraft Single, which he placed on a school sandwich for our oldest daughter. It brought quite a few chuckles in her elementary school cafeteria when she bit into her turkey and cheese sandwich and couldn’t tear off the bite. All these years later, my husband still hears about the “plastic on the cheese incident” of 2011.
I recently read an article about how amazing it was that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, gets up every morning and packs her son’s lunch. The magazine praised her dedication as a mother despite the demands of being a celebrity. Call me crazy, but I thought ensuring your children are well-fed was just a basic requirement of being a mom. If this is somehow a newsworthy undertaking deserving of praise, I can confidently say that Royals, even the disgruntled nonworking ones, are certainly not like the rest of us.
After packing my family’s lunches, without alerting the Associated Press, I planned to see them out the door to school and then begin spring cleaning our home. I intended to wipe down walls, scrub floors, organize kitchen cabinets and clean out closets. This was how I was looking forward to spending my week at home alone. However, there was a catch. It turns out I wasn’t home alone after all.
At the end of my spring break, a friend asked what I had done with my free time. My answer didn’t include completing many of the planned spring-cleaning chores. Instead of scrubbing and organizing, I spent the break playing with and walking our new puppy. Although our home still doesn’t smell like Pine Sol freshness, I managed to double my daily number of steps. I took a lot of walks, threw frisbees and provided multiple belly rubs. It wasn’t the productive break I had planned, but it was quite possibly the relaxing week I needed before heading into the often chaotic last six weeks of school.
When the puppy was good and worn out, I did achieve one of the goals on my to-do list. Our Tupperware cabinet is now organized with only containers that have matching lids. Where do all the lids go? That is a bigger mystery in our home than losing socks in the dryer. When I’m packing lunches in the mornings, nothing frustrates me more than being unable to find a lid to fit the bowl I just loaded up.
This week as I head back to work, I will appreciate that I got this one job done. People Magazine may never think my schedule is as demanding as a Royal celebrity, but that organized cabinet will make our mornings run more smoothly. As I learned this week, that will be a good thing. My quiet mornings downstairs alone before the rest of my brood emerges will no longer be alone, and Savage puppy walks and belly rubs demand some time.
