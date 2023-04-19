Kitty Savage 2023

This year my scheduled spring break didn’t align with the rest of the Savages. Sometimes we’ll have slight differences in our school calendars, but typically our bigger breaks line up a little closer to one another. At first, I was a little salty thinking about my husband and our two younger kids being home from school together while I trudged to work. Then, my coworker pointed out I’d spend nearly a week alone at home. She asked when that happened last, and I couldn’t recall. So, I began to look forward to my time at home by myself to get things done. I had big plans.

I’d still get up early to pack our kids’ lunches. That has been my responsibility ever since my husband forgot to remove the cellophane wrapper from the Kraft Single, which he placed on a school sandwich for our oldest daughter. It brought quite a few chuckles in her elementary school cafeteria when she bit into her turkey and cheese sandwich and couldn’t tear off the bite. All these years later, my husband still hears about the “plastic on the cheese incident” of 2011.

