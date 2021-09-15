There has been so much going on lately (and always) that for my column this week I thought I would offer prayer.
From whatever faith position or even if you do not have a faith tradition; I invite you to join me.
Holy One,
We have so many prayers on our hearts, sometimes it is hard to know where to begin. We sit a moment in silence to seek out your Spirit as we enter into this time of prayer.
As we marked the 20th anniversary of 9-11 on Saturday, we remember all those who lost their lives, and all those whose lives have been changed forever. Much has changed for countless individuals, and we pray especially for the Muslim-Americans who have continued to be targeted, for those that the increased security poses a risk, and for those who still struggle with the loss of loved ones or their own memories of that tragic day. May your Spirit guide us toward empathy, solidarity, and healing.
We continue to lift up prayers for Afghanistan in the midst of so much turmoil and fear. At the same time, we lift prayers of gratitude for the 200 additional people who will soon be flying out of the Kabul airport to safety.
Many of us are angry and confused at this news and don’t know what to do. May your Spirit guide us toward empathy, solidarity, and healing.
We celebrate the Mexico Supreme Court’s decision to decriminalize abortion and pray for the activists and everyone who worked to make this legislation happen.
At the same time, we are concerned about the anti-abortion movement in the United States of America, and offer up prayers for Texas after the U.S. Supreme Court failed to block the near total abortion ban there.
We remember those of all genders and sexualities of people who can get pregnant, and the black, brown, and Indigenous people in the U.S., including those who are trans or queer, that have less access to healthcare and the wealth needed to travel to reliable doctors and care facilities.
May your Spirit guide us toward empathy, solidarity, and healing.
We pray for the Earth amid the climate crisis. We are saddened by the news about Hurricane Ida’s toll and more people drowning in their homes, even as far north as New York, USA.
We lift up the recovery efforts during the aftermath of the earthquake in Haiti. We voice our concern about the wildfires still spreading on the West Coast of the USA. Although we cannot solve this crisis overnight, lead us forward, O God. May your Spirit guide us toward empathy, solidarity, and healing.
As the Covid-19 pandemic still rages in so many areas, particularly the Delta variant, we are concerned particularly for our children as schools are reopening for the fall semester. Many of us feel isolated, and so many of our children long for socialization and companionship. May your Spirit guide us toward empathy, solidarity, and healing.
In times when the world may feel less loving, less compassionate, and less whole, O God, we pray that your Spirit will guide us toward more empathy, more solidarity, and more healing.
Amen.
