ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Arts Council Art Club that began last March is starting a Fall Session for students in grades 4 through 12 beginning in September.
The club will meet on the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
This club is a long-held dream of Robin Pancake, who many in the community will remember as their art teacher at Hampshire High School. She will encourage students to find the why of art as well as develop their skills.
Joanne Snead, who was the creator and organizer of the HCAC Art Camps in the past, said she believes that “supplemental art classes, such as an art club or art camp, allow youths to explore a greater variety of arts than what is offered in school. They can learn so much from each other and let their creative juices really flow in a relaxed atmosphere while having fun with friends.”
Parents are encouraged to volunteer to help with projects and support the students. The HCAC will also be asking other artists to teach sessions, bringing in a diversity of talent and experience.
For this semester, the club will meet once a week on Wednesdays from 3:45 to 5 p.m. starting on Sept. 14. Homeschool students as well as those in the public schools are invited. A commitment to the club sessions is required. The fee will be $15 per student per month. Discounts are available for families who will have 2 or more students joining the Club. Students who would like to attend may request scholarships if needed.
For more information and to sign up for the Club (limited number of students), contact dalebw@msn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.