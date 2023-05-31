Thanks to funding from the Federal Government, our Green Bridge is receiving a makeover. If you have not seen the bridge actually move, check it out on Facebook or YouTube. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the year. During this time, don’t forget to support local businesses impacted by the move. Your community support makes a difference.
News from the River House:
Wed., May 31, Otter’s Art Club, 4:30-6 p.m. Everyone welcome but lessons are geared to children 6 and up. Each month a different artist will be discussed, and projects based on that artist will be created.
Sat., June 3, Art-For-All, Noon–3 p.m. This free arts and crafts event includes all materials. All ages welcome to participate. Come join the fun and express yourself in a creative environment.
Sat. June 3, Concert: J.D. Eicher and Derrick Tea, 6-9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.; show starts at 6. J.D.’s talents include songwriting, producing and writing novels. He has released nine albums and has toured extensively in the U.S. and occasionally Europe. Derrick Tea is a solo acoustic performer.
Mon., June 5, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Maximum of 12 participants. All levels welcome. In addition to yoga postures, breathing and relaxation techniques will be included in the practice.
Thurs. June 8, Old Town Story Swap, 1-3 p.m. Bobby A conducts the meeting, which encourages attendees to share their stories or simply to join and listen. This event encourages imagination on many different levels.
Fri., June 9, Trivia Night, free. Come out for a night of great fun with friends while increasing your knowledge. Sodas, beer or a glass of wine are available while competing to win a River House prize.
Sat., June 10, Art-For-All, Noon–3 p.m.
Sun. June 11, Camera Club, 1-3 p.m. Everyone welcome to attend this monthly club meeting which invites participants to share their ideas, both creative and technical. Email ibiphotographynow@gmail.com for more information. This event is free, but donations are appreciated.
Mon., June 12, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wed. June 14, Wine Down Wednesday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. This event occurs on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 4-7 p.m. Drink and appetizer specials will be featured as well as special activities such as live music and adult-oriented arts and crafts.
News From the Capon Bridge Library:
PLEASE NOTE: New Library Hours: Mon., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tues., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wed., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The library would like to thank everyone who purchased plants and baked goods during their Mother’s Day event.
The library summer reading program entitled “All Together Now” will begin on Wed., June 7 at 10 a.m. and will continue every Wednesday through June 28. Parents should accompany their children for this event. Check Facebook for weekly reading programs.
Every third Tuesday through November, the library will be hosting Angela Brewer who will conduct a free Educational Seminar regarding Medicare. RSVP by calling 540-336-3838 or let Nancy at the library know. The next scheduled seminar will take place on Tues., June 20 at 6 p.m.
On Sat., June 10 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the library will be hosting a “Meet The Author” event featuring T.J. O’Connor. T.J. is the author of several books including “The Hemingway Deception,” “Dying with a Secret” (pending publication); “The Consultant; and four paranormal murder mysteries.
Book Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion this month is, “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig. Children’s story time is Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
New Books: “Loyalty” by Lisa Scottoline; “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai; “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls; “Spare” by Prince Harry; “New Sins for Old Stories” by TJ O’Connor; “Dying to Know” by TJ O’Connor; “Horn Of Africa” by Philip Caputo; and “The Loner” by Diana Palmer.
Community Events:
Capon Bridge Community Center
Thurs., June 1, Ruritan Club Meeting
Mon., June 5 & 12 – AA meeting, 7 p.m.; UMC Group, 2-3:30 p.m.
Tues., June 6 – NA meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Fri., June 9, Bible Study Group, 7 p.m.
Tues. June 13, Town Election polling place; open all day
Fri., June 2, Light Up Capon Bridge presents Family Outdoor Movie Night. Grounds open at 7 p.m., movie starts at dusk at Capon Bridge Park. This free event includes popcorn, hot dogs, lemonade and tea. Bring your own lawn chair and blanket. The movie will be “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” Bring your own cooler; no alcohol or glass items permitted.
Sat., June 3, Capon Bridge Square Dance at the Capon Bridge Vol. Fire Department, 6-9 p.m. Music supplied by The Dargan Benders. No experience necessary. Bring a friend or come alone. Suggested donation is $7-15.
Sat., June 10, Concert: “Few Miles South,” Hampshire County Farm Crawl Concert, concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at The CBVFD Pavilion.
Recurring Events:
First Tues. of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second Wed. of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1 p.m., Capon Bridge Library.
Looking Ahead:
Sat. July 8, Light Up Capon Bridge and Healing Waters Biker Church present First Annual Light Up The Track Bike Race. Registration at 9 a.m., race starts at 10 a.m. Races by age group, 3-18 welcome. Helmets are required and trophies will be awarded. Racecars and motorcycles will be on display as well as a fire truck from CBVFD. More info available at facebook.com/lightupcaponbridge.
Fri. and Sat., June 15-18, Cacapon RiverFest. Events take place along the river at The River House. This environmentally themed event includes a river parade, rock skipping, and a mini-boat float. Sponsored by The Friends of the Cacapon River, this event has something for everyone including live music, food trucks and fun activities for all.
June 17, North River Ruritan Club hosts a Community Picnic at Central Hampshire Park from 1-5 p.m. Menu items include hot dogs, pulled pork, potato salad, mac and cheese and much more. DJ Jeff from 1-5 p.m., raffles and door prices as well as games for all ages and a bounce house will be featured. All proceeds benefit the Children’s Home Society of WV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.