Betty Racey

Weather really has been rainy and very chilly but the annual Fall Harvest at Grassy Lick Community Center on Saturday went on with a large number of vintage cars and tractors entered in the showing. Happy that Steve Bailes of Capon Bridge was able to provide the entertainment with his “Rain Crow” band. Thanks to all folks who supported the event.

Revival services will be held at Kirby Assembly of God church this weekend with Scott and Krista Campbell of Keyser — come out and be blessed on Friday and Saturday Oct. 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. Sunday morning Oct. 16 at 10 and 6 p.m. The Campbells were former youth leaders of the church.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.