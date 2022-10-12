Weather really has been rainy and very chilly but the annual Fall Harvest at Grassy Lick Community Center on Saturday went on with a large number of vintage cars and tractors entered in the showing. Happy that Steve Bailes of Capon Bridge was able to provide the entertainment with his “Rain Crow” band. Thanks to all folks who supported the event.
Revival services will be held at Kirby Assembly of God church this weekend with Scott and Krista Campbell of Keyser — come out and be blessed on Friday and Saturday Oct. 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. Sunday morning Oct. 16 at 10 and 6 p.m. The Campbells were former youth leaders of the church.
A large number of ladies of Kirby Assembly Church attended the Extraordinary Women Conference Oct. 7 and 8.
Rod and Cinda Bowman had little grandsons Caleb and Joe spend several days last week with them.
Ernie Racey is recuperating well following recent surgery and has enjoyed visits from Harry and Helen Pyles, Pastor Jed Metzler, Eddie Combs. Chuck Ramsey, Cindy Twigg, Brad Racey and Jim and Kim Dollinger and Gabe and Dashelle Simms and special Mid-Atlantic Backroad Discovery Route friend Abraham of Brazil and now Loudoun County, Va.
Glenn Timbrook and Jan Pyles recently visited with Eddie and Melinda Racey.
Happy anniversary wishes to Junior and Brenda Timbrook on their 25th anniversary; they spent the weekend in Springs, Pa. Seems we have many couples that celebrated that Silver Anniversary this year and these couples celebrated together by spending time in Gatlinburg, Tenn. recently – Mark and Julie Landis, Eric and Denise Hott, Chad and Sarah VanMeter and Brad and Judith Fout. o
