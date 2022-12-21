It’s not very often that I, a youthful, vibrant woman of only 26, feel old.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 12:07 pm
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 12:07 pm
It’s not very often that I, a youthful, vibrant woman of only 26, feel old.
(Barring my creaky knees, tendency to grumble about the weather and inclination to only listen to music from the 70s and 80s, of course.)
The Review got an email last week that had an interesting effect on me. It made me feel both old AND hip with the kids these days.
The email included information gathered from “authority.org” (seems legit) and listed the top 10 “slang term using” states.
West Virginia was number 10.
Now, I do love a good slang term. I love learning what sort of verbiage the youths are using these days, and to my delight, I actually knew many of the words on the list included in the email.
The list included words like “banger,” “shook,” “slay,” “bussin’,” and “the tea.”
Gosh, I’m so painfully hip. I really am. I knew what ALL of these words meant.
A “banger” is a good song (not a sausage, as the Brits would have you believe); “shook” is the emotion you feel when you’re trying to wash your hair in the shower and you open your eyes to see a massive spider on the wall next to you; “slay” is when your outfit is fabulous (so basically, me every day); “bussin’” is an adjective used to describe food that is hitting the spot, and “the tea” is the steaming hot gossip.
There were a couple words on the list I didn’t know, though, even though I had heard them before – mostly out of the mouth of my younger brother.
Like “cap.”
As in, not the toboggan or baseball variety.
Apparently, “cap” means something is false. Sort of like what we call in the Grosskopf family, “throwing the B.S. flag.”
For example:
“I love working from home. I just feel so productive when I’m snuggled in my heated blanket while wearing my pajamas.”
“Cap, all you do is check your email, scroll on your phone for hours and repeatedly check your fridge for snacks.”
Alternatively, “no cap” apparently means “no lie” or “no joke.”
“No cap, I was sliding all over the place driving to Sheetz on Thursday.”
Huh.
A particular favorite of mine on the list was “the ick.”
I love this phrase because it puts a word to a feeling that I’ve experienced so many times, and never knew what to call it.
It’s often used in a dating or relationship context, like if you’re dating someone and they’re coming on too strong or reveal too much about themselves too soon, or just say something that turns you completely off. “The ick” can come on immediately, or it can be gradual.
But it doesn’t have to just be dating related.
Other things that give Emma June the ick include: people who don’t clean under their fingernails, people who use the terms “LOL” or “LMAO” in conversation (if we’re texting, OK. But verbally, “Ell-oh-ell” should never come out of your mouth) and people who draw little O’s– or, God forbid, hearts – when they dot their I’s.
Gag me.
I know 26 isn’t old, but sometimes I need a little reminder that I’m not as out of touch as I feel. All it takes is an occasional email from a semi-reliable source to give me the encouragement I need.
No cap.
