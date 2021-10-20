It’s been 2 years since I landed this grown-up job. I have been working like a real adult in a grown-up setting for 2 years.
Isn’t that crazy?
You know, I didn’t go to school for journalism. I didn’t even go to school for WRITING, really. I took 1 poetry class junior year and got in trouble probably every day for laughing at inappropriate moments.
Personally, I would argue that they were VERY appropriate moments.
I majored in Communication Studies and French, but my real tie to the world of journalism was my job with the Roanoke College newspaper, “The Brackety-Ack.”
Don’t ask me how they came up with that name. I wanted to change it when I took over, to something less gobbledygooky, but everyone gave me the finger on that. I learned quickly to pick my battles.
Anyway, it’s a good thing that the Review decided to take a chance on me (ABBA, anyone?), because I didn’t quite smack of professionalism during my stint as a college journalist.
Case in point:
Yesterday, I came across a photo on social media of a guy who I knew in college. I’m going to call him Lucas. Lucas just went to a Renaissance Faire, apparently, and shared some photos of his experience. I hadn’t thought about him in ages.
You see, Lucas was a theatre kid in college. Kind of mysterious looking. Dark, curly hair. Blue eyes. Tattoos. Good sense of style. Artistically inclined. Short.
It just so happened that Lucas was JUST my type.
He had snagged one of the lead roles in a Roanoke College theatre performance, and I made the immense sacrifice to volunteer to cover it.
(I probably would have punched one of my coworkers in the nose had one of THEM volunteered.)
Anyway, I went with my friend Shamira. It was a great show. As someone who can’t act in any capacity (other than act a fool), I’m always very impressed with people who can.
So we were very starstruck. I wanted to get a quote from Lucas after the show, but Shamira and I had spent too much time kibitzing in the lobby, eating cubes of cheese and chips and salsa with the other thespians and stealing the Roanoke-College-provided napkins and cutlery.
Desperate times called for desperate measures.
We couldn’t find Lucas anywhere, so we decided to hunt him down. On the school’s small campus, he couldn’t have gone far. We saw him walking on the far side of the quad with a couple friends, and we made a beeline for him.
He was polite and friendly, and he answered my questions with solid, usable quotes in a soft, quiet voice.
I blush just thinking about it.
He turned to walk away with his friends, and as he started walking in the other direction, I decided to pretend to swoon.
Why? Who knows, honestly. Because Lucas was like Roanoke College’s low-budget Orlando Bloom? Because I’m hilarious? Because I’m the most dramatic person on the planet? Because I was possessed by a demon?
I was so flustered that I had actually gotten to talk to him that I fluttered my hand in front of my face and actually fell to the ground and rolled a little, until I was laying there flat on my back on the cold brick.
I did not expect him to turn around and see me flopping on the ground behind him like a fish out of water.
He laughed. His friends laughed. Shamira laughed. I laughed, too, but that was more of an attempt to hide being absolutely mortified. He wasn’t SUPPOSED to turn around. Let’s just say he was not seeing me at my best.
Since then, I’ve really stepped it up in the professionalism department, if I do say so myself. Maybe not by much, but sometimes growth isn’t linear.
At the very least, I haven’t swooned or rolled in the 2 years I’ve worked here. I was close once or twice, sure, but that’s neither here nor there.
I’m professional now. I swoon in my head these days. Obviously.
