100 years ago – 1922

Joseph Frank, an operator of the steam shovel which is being used on the road work west of town, while coming to work from his boarding place near Burlington Thursday morning in a new Ford roadster, ran over the bank just beyond the curve at the Berg. It is understood Mr. Frank turned to catch his dinner bucket, which was about to fall from the car, and in some manner unknown to him, the machine left the road, turned over twice down the steep embankment and landed in the creek.

