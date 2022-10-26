Joseph Frank, an operator of the steam shovel which is being used on the road work west of town, while coming to work from his boarding place near Burlington Thursday morning in a new Ford roadster, ran over the bank just beyond the curve at the Berg. It is understood Mr. Frank turned to catch his dinner bucket, which was about to fall from the car, and in some manner unknown to him, the machine left the road, turned over twice down the steep embankment and landed in the creek.
The 1st beavers that have been in West Virginia in over 50 years, and possibly 75 years, have been found in Pocahontas County, according to G.W. Sharp, chief deputy of the West Virginia game and fish commission.
Russell E. Arnold, son of Mr. and Mrs. Willie E. Arnold Sr., Three Churches, has been promoted to airman first class in the U.S. Air Force. The airman is a 1971 graduate of HHS.
DELRAY— Wayne Keiter, who is attending college in Tennessee, spent the weekend here with his parents.
Mr. and Mrs. John Arnold Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. Gary Strawn attended the homecoming game at WVU on Oct. 7. Mr. and Mrs. Afton Malick spent 3 days in historical Williamsburg, Va., last week.
From there they spent the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Veach and family stationed at Langley Air Force Base.
Arietta Wilson and Anneva Koontz, of Green Spring, recently enjoyed a bus tour to New Hampshire and Vermont. The fall foliage was beautiful.
Mr. and Mrs. Howard Lee have returned from a week’s vacation in Northridge, Calif., where they visited their son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Gary Lee.
Although Irving Berlin wrote “God Bless America” during World War I, he waited until 1938 to have it published.
John Dillinger, a member of VFW Post 1101, in Romney has been appointed to serve as a member of the organization’s National Youth Activities Committee, by the Commander-in-Chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, John M. Carney. Dillinger is a resident of Delray.
Montford O. Burgess and the former Frances L. Holcomb, of Romney, celebrated their golden anniversary Oct. 16, in Myrtle Beach with Leonard and Helen Holcomb Jr., brother of Frances and sister of Montford, also of Romney. The couple was married in Washington, D.C. in 1942. They moved to Romney in 1989.
JUNCTION — Bill and Debbie Williams and daughters, who have been living in Spain for some time, are spending a month with her home folks on Fleming Road before going to Cuba to live.
Debbie is the daughter of Steve Hartman and the late Butch Hartman.
Barbara Allen, Arlington, Va., was a guest of her brother, David Allen, and family this past weekend.
The Limited Edition Treasured Scenes 2002 Christmas ornament featuring The Moss Rock Inn, Capon Bridge, is now available.
ROMNEY — After taking a year-and-a-half long look at the potential impact of Marcellus Shale natural gas drilling on the county, the Hampshire County Marcellus Committee (HCMC) submitted its final report Tuesday to the County Commission. The impact on the county is linked to how much gas is down there and how much can be “economically recovered,” said HCMC member George Constantz of High View
“What we’ve learned in our year-and-a-half is this is a extremely difficult question to answer because it depends upon this term ‘economically recoverable’,” Constantz said, in beginning an in-depth review of the report.
The latest travel generated economic impact for Hampshire County, according to Joe Black, research analyst for the WV Division of Tourism, was in 2010.
“For Hampshire County the amount generated for travel-related earnings was $6.3 million, local tax revenue was $136,000 and 380 jobs were created,” said Black.
