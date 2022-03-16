It’s really jarring to me to know that we’ve been in this whole Covid thing for 2 years.
I read an article the other day that started, “As we enter year 3 of the pandemic…” and I turned a little green around the gills. Year 3? Year 3?
Let’s throw it back to March 2020.
The Ham, Bacon and Egg sale was canceled because Gov. Justice put the kibosh on, well, everything.
Now? The 1st live FFA auction in 2 years resulted in record-breaking numbers.
The aforementioned kibosh included bathrooms at every state park in a 2-hour radius. Have YOU ever tried to get into a Porta Potty at the Paw Paw Tunnel that was bolted shut? Talk about a tense situation.
My grandiose ideas of “Well, since nothing is going on because of Covid, maybe I’ll pick up hiking” ended quicker than I could say, “I hope I don’t get a UTI.”
Thanks, Big Jim. Really focused on community health, huh?
Instead of hiking, I took up yoga. When one bathroom door closes, somewhere a window opens.
In spring of 2020, people were wearing bandanas over their faces and bags over their heads. Now, masks are available in countless colors and styles for comfort and chicness.
In spring of 2020, Zoom boomed. And, at least for me, it’s still going strong. I Zoom my cousin Grace every week. It’s become a necessary part of my weekly routine, and honestly, who doesn’t love the idea of Zoom happy hour? Like, get into those pajamas and grab a beer.
Two years ago, “living room church” made its debut when I stopped back in Fredericksburg for a weekend to visit my family.
Now, we’re back in the pews. Hallelujah.
I must say, at the beginning of the pandemic when everyone seemed to be picking up hobbies like breadmaking or fermenting or crocheting, I kind of missed the boat (except for yoga, though true yogis will tell you it’s not a hobby, but a lifestyle. Blah, blah, blah).
I didn’t have a work-from-home period, and so I didn’t have a period of internal development like that. Not that I don’t see the value in a sourdough starter or picking up a musical instrument, I just couldn’t get there from here.
We’re entering Year 3. I hate that Covid didn’t just “poof,” disappear, after the vaccines rolled out. I hate that it’s still a part of the grander conversation.
And I hate that it’s still taking lives here. But reality stands, and I guess reality is all of us barreling into Year 3, whether we’re happy with it or not.
We’re smarter now, in many ways. We’ve gotten more creative. We’ve developed a tougher skin.
Some of us know how to bake bread.
We’re stronger after these 2 years, and I’m going to guess that we’re only going to get stronger as we push ahead, facing more opportunities for us to show our strength and our quality.
I may not like that we’re here, entering Year 3, but we are here. And our experiences (virtual happy hours, badly-crocheted scarves, homemade kombucha that we don’t want to admit tastes downright toxic) are making us stronger, even if it doesn’t feel like it.
