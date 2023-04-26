This past week has been wonderful for working in the yard. We got new plants in the ground and a lot of weeds and leaf debris cleared out. This is the time to plow up your garden and add compost so you can begin to plant. Do a moisture test to see if the soil is ready to plant. Grab a handful of soil and squeeze. You should be able to break it apart with your fingers. If it holds together in a muddy ball, it is too wet to plant, so try again in a few days or a week.
It is no surprise we have many deer up on the mountain, and keeping them at bay is no mean feat. Every year we have to come up with new ways to do that. It has been our experience that whatever deterrent we use, after five or six months, they adapt to it. Last year, we hung white plastic bags all along the perimeter (I will not go into what strange, unpleasant site that was), and it worked until late fall. This year, we are soaking long pieces of cloth in Liquid Fence and hanging them along the edges of the gardens. They can be resprayed periodically. We filled nylon stockings partway with Milorganite and hung them on the fence one year and, for 6 months, it worked better than anything we’d used previously. Milorganite, spread on the ground, will deter them, but bear in mind, it is very high in nitrogen, so it will make anything in the area grow beautiful foliage, even the weeds. But it still got us through most of the growing season, and we will use it again.
I am always asked about deer-proof plants, and before I continue, let’s say the plant they definitely do not eat are daffodils, oriental poppies, Lily of the Valley (Convallaria), bleeding hearts (Dicentra) and foxgloves (Digitalis). The reason for that is because they’re toxic. There really is no such thing as deer proof; if deer are hungry, they will eat most anything. Deer resistant, however, is a better term, and I will give you a list of plants they are less likely to eat, but don’t yell at me if they decide yours are tasty.
Potentilla shrubs are not favorites of our deer. We have several different varieties and have had good luck with all of them for the most part. One year, they munched one down, but they must have decided it wasn’t very appetizing because they have all gone untouched for the past 10 years or so. Our baby’s breath (Gypsophilia paniculata), Penstemon and Asclepias plants have never been touched.
As a rule, deer don’t care for highly fragrant or fuzzy plants. The strong fragrances of Rosemary, Boxwood, Sweet Alyssum (Lobularia maritima), Lavender, Peony, Salvia and Iris are deterrents for the most part, but not always. Iris get the leaves trimmed down now and again. Catmint and Heliotrope have textures and scents they don’t care for, and apparently, pot marigolds (Calendula) have a bitter taste.
Daphne is a fragrant shrub with toxic berries that they shy away from, and dusty miller (Jacobaea maritima) has an unpalatable velvety texture. Our Hellebores never get touched, but they are in a pretty secluded area. The Alliums are mostly left alone by the deer, but someone eats those oniony-scented flowers upon occasion.
There is a list of annuals that pretend to be deer resistant, but aside from Zinnias, Nicotiana, Cleome, marigolds, snapdragons and Asters, it has been my experience most are not.
Although there is always a chance frost will throw a wrench in our plans, many perennials and even some annual seeds can go in the ground now.
The Friends of the Library will be selling plants for Mother’s Day in front of the library beginning Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14. Please stop, buy some beautiful hanging baskets and a few herbs and annual plants and support the library.
