Sally Mullins

This past week has been wonderful for working in the yard. We got new plants in the ground and a lot of weeds and leaf debris cleared out. This is the time to plow up your garden and add compost so you can begin to plant. Do a moisture test to see if the soil is ready to plant. Grab a handful of soil and squeeze. You should be able to break it apart with your fingers. If it holds together in a muddy ball, it is too wet to plant, so try again in a few days or a week.

It is no surprise we have many deer up on the mountain, and keeping them at bay is no mean feat. Every year we have to come up with new ways to do that. It has been our experience that whatever deterrent we use, after five or six months, they adapt to it. Last year, we hung white plastic bags all along the perimeter (I will not go into what strange, unpleasant site that was), and it worked until late fall. This year, we are soaking long pieces of cloth in Liquid Fence and hanging them along the edges of the gardens. They can be resprayed periodically. We filled nylon stockings partway with Milorganite and hung them on the fence one year and, for 6 months, it worked better than anything we’d used previously. Milorganite, spread on the ground, will deter them, but bear in mind, it is very high in nitrogen, so it will make anything in the area grow beautiful foliage, even the weeds. But it still got us through most of the growing season, and we will use it again.

