Cumberland vet Wigfield, 103, recalls D-Day on Utah Beach
CUMBERLAND — The history books, paired with movies and television, paint a picture of what happened on D-Day in Normandy in 1944.
It’s a vivid picture, to be sure, but nothing compared to the memory of being there.
Floyd Wigfield, 103, was there. And he remembers.
Wigfield, a member of Fort Hill High School’s 1st graduating class in 1937 who has family in the Cumberland area as well as in Hampshire County, landed on Utah Beach in Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944.
The textbooks tell us what happened on D-Day.
Wigfield, however, remembers how it felt.
“I wasn’t much past 21,” the vet recalled last week. “When I was there, it was a mess. The shells were coming from everywhere. That’s really something, you know, for a human being.”
Wigfield came from a family with 3 sons, all of whom served in the war, but he was the only one who got to experience the battles on the frontline.
With the sounds and sights of battle everywhere they turned, Wigfield described the fear that many of the U.S. soldiers felt, pointing out that on D-Day, some even ran in fear.
“I didn’t run,” he said. “We were in a war; there’s no running back.”
Wigfield was a part of the U.S. Army’s Company G, in the 22nd Infantry Regiment, 4th Division. Throughout the entire week after D-Day, Wigfield and his comrades faced challenges, grief and supply shortages.
On the 3rd day of the assault, Wigfield’s commander was killed. It haunts him, even over 75 years later.
“I shouldn’t have seen that. None of us should have seen that. We’ll remember that the rest of our days,” he said. “That day, he had told me to ‘be careful.’ I remember that.”
The company experienced 3 days without food, water or ammo due to supply holdups. Wigfield said that by the 3rd day without water, things were taking a turn for the worse.
“You can go several days without food, you know — but not water,” Wigfield remarked. “And you’re not out there just walking around. You’re doing hard work, and at the 3rd day, we could hardly talk.”
The 103-year-old Cumberland native said he recalls lots of details that the history books don’t usually pick up.
“There were these locust trees, and the 82nd Airborne was getting caught in those trees. I don’t know how they ever got out,” he said with a chuckle. “They landed in farm ponds, too. A lot of people don’t know stuff like that. But I was there.”
Wigfield was severely injured on June 12, 1944, when a shell went through his helmet and struck his head.
“I don’t know how long I laid there (on the battlefield),” he said. “I have no idea.” Wigfield found a sentry on guard, who directed him to first aid, where he received medical attention.
“They cut my shoes off, and took my clothes off, just a mile from the frontlines,” he said. “I was in a hospital gown, right there near the frontline!”
Wigfield received medical attention, was administered a shot, passed out and then woke up in England.
He was in England for a summer, and after another run in with a shell while he was in the hospital, he was sent home, where he decided to go to electrical school to be an electrician in Cumberland and the surrounding areas.
Years and years later, Wigfield was awarded the Legion of Honor in May of 2019 and met then-President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.
He received his prestigious honor at the French Embassy in Washington.
“It took me 75 years to get that, the highest medal in France,” he said proudly. “The French ambassador pinned it on me, and there was hardly any room.”
A month later, Wigfield was one of the handful of World War 2 vets who traveled back to Normandy to be honored for the official 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Normandy has changed a lot in the last 75 years, the vet admitted. The beach is different. The landscape is different.
“And, there was no shooting while I was there that time,” he said with a smile.
Wigfield, in his full, original uniform, was still able to point out the exact location of his landing, 75 years ago on D-Day. He was even on TV, he said, and was able to meet the French president and his wife, who actually kissed him on the cheek.
He also met a young German woman.
“She was maybe 20, and she came to me and said, ‘I’m German, and I live in Germany. But it’s nice over there now,’” he said. “I was happy to hear that.”
He also recalled the church service and standing ovation he and the other veterans received in Normandy in 2019.
“It was one of the nicest prayers you’d ever hear, and at the church service, it was the most beautiful singing I ever heard,” he said. “You ought to have heard them clap.”
