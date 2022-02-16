She was a daughter of the late Harry M. and Mary Gess Smith. She was the youngest of 3 daughters. I am the oldest and sister Imo Jean Smith Shanholtz the 2nd, then myself Iris Dale Smith Kline, the oldest.
We were a close-knit family.
Joyce L. Straw passed away at age 90 in Augusta on Sept. 4, 2020. Her obituary read that she was a 1948 graduate of Capon Bridge High School, and a member of the Central Homemakers Club in Augusta. She loved to cook and garden, and enjoyed tractor shows and being with her family.
