The letters contained in the Bible were selected for preservation in part because they speak to timeless issues in the church. In Paul’s First Letter to the Corinthians, after a flowery introduction in the first nine verses, Paul gets to the meat of the matter beginning in the 10th verse:
“Now I appeal to you, brothers and sisters, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that all of you be in agreement and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be united in the same mind and the same purpose. For it has been reported to me by Chloe’s people that there are quarrels among you, my brothers and sisters.” (1 Cor 1:10-11, NRSV)
“Quarrels” is here a delightful choice by the NRSV translators. It is a word that manages by its very understatement to make clear just how exasperated Paul really is. Paul is entering into the mood so often used by God and the prophets in the Hebrew Scriptures, a mood that led theologian Walter Brueggemann to describe the Hebrew Bible as “a frequently vexed conversation between the divine and all who are not the divine.”
These “quarrels” within the Corinthian church are the source of Paul’s vexation:
“What I mean is that each of you says, “I belong to Paul,” or “I belong to Apollos,” or “I belong to Cephas,” or “I belong to Christ.” Has Christ been divided? Was Paul crucified for you? Or were you baptized in the name of Paul?” (1 Cor 1:12-13, NRSV)
The Corinthian church has divided itself into camps that follow particular preachers: into those who follow Paul, or Apollos, or Cephas (another name for Peter, who was formerly Simon). They have elevated their allegiance to these men above their allegiance to Christ, and the reading suggests that even those who still proclaim they follow Christ first do so not to guide others but to elevate themselves.
The extent of Paul’s vexation comes through in the next paragraph, which is also among the greatest reminders that Paul was much like us as he begins a thought, realizes it does not quite work, and then abandons the idea as not essential to his larger point:
“I thank God that I baptized none of you except Crispus and Gaius, so that no one can say that you were baptized in my name. (I did baptize also the household of Stephanas; beyond that, I do not know whether I baptized anyone else.) For Christ did not send me to baptize but to proclaim the gospel, and not with eloquent wisdom, so that the cross of Christ might not be emptied of its power. For the message about the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.” (1 Cor 1:14-18, NRSV)
Just as the Corinthians divided themselves among those who follow Paul or Apollos or Peter, we have divided ourselves into denominations, into Presbyterians and Methodists, Catholics and Baptists, Nazarenes and Episcopalians, Pentecostals and what seems like countless others.
Whenever I lead either the opening or closing prayer at meetings of the Romney Ministerial Association, I always pray that we, the gathered leaders of several congregations in and around Romney, will remember that we are not in competition with each other, but that we are each an expression of the one true church of Christ. I pray that we will seek a spirit of collaboration where we can each recognize, appreciate, and value the different gifts each leader and each congregation brings to our combined efforts.
So much in our culture fosters competition and conflict. It is so easy for us to look at another congregation and become envious of things they do better or become condescending of the things they do worse rather than recognizing that we need each other’s strengths in service to God’s one church.
This month, I ask those of you reading these words who do not regularly attend a church to go visit one this Sunday. You can return to a church you once attended or try one you have never been to before. Wherever you choose to go, see how you may support and be supported by one of the outposts of Christ’s church here in Hampshire County.
