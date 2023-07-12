July 15 at 11 a.m.: Art Freestyle – We will be working with watercolors doing fireworks. Supplies will be provided, but you may bring your own.
July 18 at 5:30-6:30 p.m.: U.S. Capitol Christmas tree ornament – making presentation with (WVDEP-Susan Carroll). All ages are welcome.
July 20 at 5 p.m.: Puzzle Palooza Race – Bring your team of three to four people, make up a team name and get ready to put a puzzle together while being timed. The first team to finish their puzzle wins a prize. Pizza and snacks will be provided. All ages are welcome! (Sign-ups required)
July 21 at 11 a.m.: Story Hour, “Insects” – Come learn about insects and see/touch a Madagascar hissing cockroach (presented by Susan Carroll, WVDEP Youth Environmental Program)
July 25 at 1:30 p.m.: Book club
July 25 at 5:30 p.m.: Youth night – movie
July 26 at 11 a.m.: Twist & Turn with Whitney
July 28 at 11 a.m.: Ag in a Bag activity with the WVU Extension Office
July 29, 1-3 p.m.: Summer reading program’s closing party at the library. We will have games, activities and snacks. We will also be giving out prize bags to participants and recognizing our top readers with special prizes.
July 31, 1-3 p.m.: Harry Potter party – we will have games, snacks and activities throughout the library.
Pet Adoption: Bring in a food/item donation for the Hampshire County Animal Shelter and you can adopt a cute little stuffed dog or cat to take home and keep. There is a requested list of donation items at the library.
Beanstack: We will be running our “All Together Now” Summer Reading program reading challenge.
Makerspace: Fourth of July – Stars and Streamers (popsicle sticks, stars, glue and buttons)
Knitters: Meet every Thursday at 11 a.m.
Seed Library: Stop by and pick up some seeds for your garden this year.
Passive Program: Which West Virginia State Park or Recreational Area is their favorite place to visit?
Escape Room: Harry Potter Escape Room. Book your one-hour time slot now.
