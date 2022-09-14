Women for Christ to hold luncheon
The Tri-State Women for Christ luncheon will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 11:45 a.m. at the Cumberland Country Club.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Women for Christ to hold luncheon
The Tri-State Women for Christ luncheon will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 11:45 a.m. at the Cumberland Country Club.
Guest speaker will be Paul Hutter, followed by Allegany Museum Volunteer Coordinator Susan James. Jeff Connelly will share his musical talent.
Make reservations by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-707-2526.
Hebron Baptist Family Fun day
Hebron Baptist Church on Route 50 in Gore will hold their Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. There will be games for kids and adults, face painting, lunch, fellowship and food.
Any questions, call 540-532-2004.
Amazing Grace schedules yard party
Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Capon Bridge will have a Yard Party from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at the church.
There will be fun for all, as well as hot dogs, desserts, drinks, games and music. Praise and worship will follow at 6.
Pancake buffet at Mountainview AG
Mountainview Assembly of God at the top of Cooper Mountain will hold their annual pancake breakfast buffet, bake sale and yard sale on Sept. 24. The pancake buffet starts at 7 a.m. and runs until 11 – or until food runs out. Cost is $7 for adults, and $3 for children under 12. Homemade soups will also be available for $7 a quart.
The bake sale – complete with the church’s featured homemade pies – and the yard sale will run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Strite’s Donuts will be onsite from 6 a.m. until 3.
Any questions, contact Diana at 304-496-9174 and leave a message.
Nazarene kitchen offers meal
Romney Nazarene, 339 Elk Place at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place, hosts a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 3rd Saturday of every month at the church. The “Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen” is free and open to the public.
Romney food pantry open 3 days a week
The food pantry at Romney’s First United Methodist Church is open 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week.
It’s in the basement of the church at 49 N. High St., but use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.