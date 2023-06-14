In the Kitchen Homespun 2022

Here in West Virginia, we have a rich history of family traditions and recipes that get passed on from generation to generation. Growing up, my mom would make bean soup with salt pork and fry bread in the winter and sauerkraut dogs in the summer. We never had a lot of money growing up like most natives, but mom’s cooking was always something to look forward to, as she would make dishes from my great grandma's recipe book.

In the history of Appalachia, there are coal miners and other blue-collar workers that would work from sunup to sun down and then some. Although it is a slow way to live, people here in Hampshire County and other parts of the state appreciate the rural environment that we thrive in today. Tucked away in the mountains, this left little contact to the developers that moved in to other states that do not possess the Appalachian way. We may be quiet people who are reserved from the outside world with little monetary value, but we are rich in other ways with humbleness, gratitude and our grandma's Appalachian recipes. Here are a few dishes inspired by our way of living from our great Mountain State.

0614 recipes 3.jpg
0614 recipes 2.jpg
0614 recipes 1.jpg

