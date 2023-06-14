Here in West Virginia, we have a rich history of family traditions and recipes that get passed on from generation to generation. Growing up, my mom would make bean soup with salt pork and fry bread in the winter and sauerkraut dogs in the summer. We never had a lot of money growing up like most natives, but mom’s cooking was always something to look forward to, as she would make dishes from my great grandma's recipe book.
In the history of Appalachia, there are coal miners and other blue-collar workers that would work from sunup to sun down and then some. Although it is a slow way to live, people here in Hampshire County and other parts of the state appreciate the rural environment that we thrive in today. Tucked away in the mountains, this left little contact to the developers that moved in to other states that do not possess the Appalachian way. We may be quiet people who are reserved from the outside world with little monetary value, but we are rich in other ways with humbleness, gratitude and our grandma's Appalachian recipes. Here are a few dishes inspired by our way of living from our great Mountain State.
Quick-Made Cobbler for Cast Iron
3/4 stick butter or margarine
1 cup flour
1 cup sugar
2 tsp. baking powder
3/4 cup milk
pinch salt
1 can fruit of your choice (cherries, peaches, etc.)
Melt the butter in a Number 8 cast iron skillet and set aside. Mix remaining ingredients (except fruit) together. Pour the batter into the skillet and top with fruit, do not stir. Bake at 375 for 30 minutes.
Recipe Source: WVU Extension
Pepperoni Rolls
1 package of Rapid Rise Yeast
1 Tbsp. sugar
1 cup lukewarm water
1 Tbsp. oil
3/4 tsp. salt
3-1/2 to 4 cups of flour
1/4 (4 oz.) sliced pepperoni
Combine sugar and yeast. Add warm water and proof the yeast mixture. Meanwhile measure 3 cups of flour and combine with salt. Once yeast mixture has bubbled up, stir in the oil and about 1 cup of the flour. Continue to stir in flour until dough becomes stiff. Turn dough onto a floured surface. Add pre-measured flour until dough can be handled. Knead for 8-10 minutes. Add flour as needed. Separate the dough into 10-12 round rolls. Let the dough rest for 5 minutes.
Wrap the rolls around several slices of pepperoni. Place spaced out on a baking sheet. Let rise 20-30 minutes. Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Once heated bake the rolls for 12-15 minutes. Serve warm. Enjoy!
Yeast bread tips: Always proof the yeast with sugar and warm water. Be careful to not use water that is above 110 degrees. Water that is too hot will kill the yeast. Kneading helps to develop the gluten in bread, which improves the texture of the bread. Kneading takes some practice. Continue to add flour as you knead until the dough is smooth. Yeast breads will rise better in a warm kitchen or place. Ovens cook differently, so check the rolls after 10-12 minutes. Rolls or bread are ready when the surface is browned.
Recipe Source: WVU Extension
Modern Baked Pork
3 lb. pork loin center cut
Salt
Pepper
Powered sage
7-8 medium potatoes, peeled and boiled for 8 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 350. Rub port with salt, pepper, and sage. Place pork on low rack in roasting pan fat side up. Cover. Roast pork for 30 minutes per pound (approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes) until internal temperature is 160 on the meat thermometer.
About an hour before the end of baking time, place cooked potatoes around roast in a pan and return to the oven to finish baking. Remove from the oven, let rest for about 10 minutes, slice, and serve warm with potatoes. Applesauce is a good accompaniment for baked pork.
Recipe Source: Martha R. Hartley, food historian, volunteer docent and co-author of “Serving Up History”
Pound Cake
Pound cake is a traditional cake made in the early United States. The name came from the fact that the main ingredients were a pound of sugar, a pound of flour, a pound of butter and a pound of eggs. Historically it was flavored with nutmeg and a liquor such as brandy or wine.
1 lb. butter (2 cups)
1 lb. sugar (2 cups)
10 eggs, whites and yolks separated
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1 lb. all-purpose flour, about 3 ¾ cups
4 tsp. ground nutmeg
1/8 tsp. salt
Preheat the oven to 325. In a large mixer bowl, beat butter until creamy white, gradually beat in sugar. Stir together well-beaten eggs, yolks and vanilla.
In another large, clean bowl, beat egg whites until stiff and glossy.
In a third large bowl, mix flour with nutmeg and salt. Alternately add flour then egg yolks to butter mixture, beating well after each addition. Fold in beaten egg whites. Pour batter into 2 well-greased and floured 10-inch tub pans. Bake for 60 to 75 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in cakes comes out clean.
Cool for 10 to 15 minutes on racks, loosen around the edges with a knife, and remove from pans.
Yield: 2 large cakes
Note: A small family sized cake may be baked in a 7” tube pan or in a loaf pan by using 1⁄4 of the recipe ingredients listed above. Bake the Quarter Pound Cake for about 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Recipe Source: Martha R. Hartley, food historian, volunteer docent and co-author of “Serving Up History”
Slow Cooker Apple Butter
15-20 cups of sliced apples (peeling can be left on or off)
1 cup apple cider
1 cup cider vinegar
1-1/2 cups white sugar
1-1/2 cups packed brown sugar
2 Tbsp. Cinnamon
1 tsp. Nutmeg
1/2 tsp. Ginger
2 tsp. Vanilla
1/4 cup maple syrup
Place all of the above ingredients into the slow cooker and cook on low for 10-12 hours, stirring occasionally. After 10-12 hours, take the cover off the slow cooker and cook on low for another 2 hours. The apple butter should start to break down and condense into a thick butter-like consistency. If too chunky, run through a blender or food processor.
Recipe Source: Alabama Extension Service
Soup Beans
1 pound dry pinto beans (or white northern beans)
2-1/2 quarts water
1/2 cup onion, chopped
1 large piece bacon rind or similar cut (for seasoning)
1 tsp. salt
Wash beans well and soak overnight in cold water; drain. Place beans in a large Dutch oven or soup pot. Add water, onion, bacon rind and salt. Simmer 1 to 2 hours. Serve with chopped onions and cornbread.
Recipe Source: Adapted from “Cast Iron Cookbook: Yesterday and Today”
Cornbread
1 cup flour
1 cup cornmeal
1/4 cup sugar
4 tsp. baking powder
3/4 tsp. salt
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup milk
1/4 cup cooking oil or shortening, melted
Preheat oven to 400. Grease a 9-by-9 inch baking dish. Stir together flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder and salt. Combine eggs, milk and oil (or melted shortening). Make a well with the flour mixture. Pour in the liquids. Stir until ingredients are just blended; batter will still be a little lumpy.
Do not over beat. Pour into the greased baking dish. Bake for 20 minutes.
Recipe adapted from Better Homes and Garden: New Cook Book (1982), 9th edition, 3rd printing. Meredith Corporation, Des Moines, Iowa.
Recipe Source: Adapted from “Better Homes and Garden: New Cook Book” (1982), 9th edition, 3rd printing.
Biscuits
2 cups flour
1 Tbsp. baking powder
1 Tbsp. sugar
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 cup shortening
2/3 cup milk
Stir together flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. A pastry cutter is very helpful. Make a well in the center, add milk all at once. Stir just until dough clings together. Knead gently on a lightly floured surface, 10 to 12 strokes. Roll or pat to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut into 2-1/2-inch biscuits, dipping the cutter in flour between cuts. Transfer to an ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 400 for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden. Serve warm. To make buttermilk biscuits, prepare as directed except stir 1/4 tsp. baking soda into the flour mixture and substitute 3/4 cup of buttermilk for the milk.
Recipe Source: Adapted from “Better Homes and Garden: New Cook Book” (1982), 9th edition, 3rd printing.
