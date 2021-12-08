SHEPHERDSTOWN — Nine students from Hampshire County have been awarded privately funded scholarships from the Shepherd University Foundation.
The Foundation will provide more than $2 million in student, faculty, and program support for the 2021-22 academic year.
The awards are to:
• Augusta residents Lillian Robbins, the Shepherd Fund; and Alyssa Ward, the Charles H. and Clara L. Freeland Scholarship, Merle J. and Josephine Saville Shultz Memorial Scholarship, Carrie Armstrong Gans Memorial Scholarship;
• Bloomery resident Renee Killough, the Ruth Yates Family Scholarship, Phil Porterfield Women’s Volleyball Program Scholarship;
• Capon Bridge residents Savannah Garrett, the Joseph and William Byers Memorial Scholarship; and Colton Heavner, the S. Dallas Cooley Scholarship;
• Romney residents Beverly Dean, the Dayton and Donna Hinke Endowed Scholarship, Myra Ault Scholarship; and Paul Teter, the Moler General Scholarship ; and
• Springfield residents Maryanna Milleson, the Michael M. Athey, EdD Endowed Scholarship, Paul Armstrong and Judy Harris Armstrong Education Scholarship, Elizabeth R. Tabler Scholarship, Carl K. Rauch Endowed Scholarship for Education, Burkhart Legacy Scholarship; and Meredith Milleson, the Rubye Clyde McCormick Scholarship.
