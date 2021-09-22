Another victim of the times: Greg’s Restaurant in Capon Bridge has closed. It was a favorite eating spot of mine and many others in the community. There are not many restaurants you can go into at any time of the day and order breakfast.
Some other cancellations: the Timber Ridge Christian Church has decided not to have their annual harvest party for the children, and I believe they will not have their annual oyster/turkey dinner in November. Capon Bridge has also canceled their Founders Day celebration for this year.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will hold their barbecued chicken sale on Sept. 25.
The annual yard/soup/bake sale at the Timber Ridge Christian Church held earlier this month was quite a success. The church thanks everyone who came out and purchased items and all those who participated and made donations.
The Fall Bash at the Capon Springs Fire and Rescue was also very successful. It was “Capon Springs” not Capon Bridge as was printed in my last column.
Our prayers and condolences go out to Shelva Switzer, whose husband Harold passed away last Saturday. Shelva and I have been co-ushers at the Timber Ridge Christian Church for many years and friends since childhood, about 80 years.
Congratulations to John and Rose Reid who celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 20. That is quite an accomplishment in today’s world.
Happy Birthday wishes to Bonnie Rehm and Phil Haeussler, who celebrated this week. Tiffany Jennings, Sept. 26 and Joan Whitacre, Sept. 27.
Congratulations to Dwain and Janet Fries, who will celebrate their wedding anniversary on Oct. 4.
