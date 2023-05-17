“But what things were gain to me, these I have counted loss for Christ. Yet indeed I also count all things loss for the excellence of the knowledge of Christ Jesus my Lord, for whom I have suffered the loss of all things, and count them as rubbish, that I may gain Christ and be found in Him, not having my own righteousness, which is from the law, but that which is through faith in Christ, the righteousness which is from God by faith; that I may know Him and the power of His resurrection, and the fellowship of His sufferings, being conformed to His death, if, by any means, I may attain to the resurrection from the dead.” (Philippians 3:7-11 NKJV)
In last week’s column, I discussed practicing restraint. I hope I was able to get across that restraint must be practiced by all, from the top down. True leadership that produces long-term results must have self discipline within the equation.
For the people who are being led, we have to be humble ourselves and be leadable. For those who are given the burden of leading, humility must be part of the practice because we all answer to a higher authority. Our authority and knowledge of this world system is vital in living out our faith here. When I say world system, I am saying there is a way of the world and how it views strength and weakness and then there is the biblical truth of strength and weakness. All sin, all fall short.
When we read scripture and point out the flaws of all the individuals and in turn make ourselves feel better, we must be careful of how good we feel. The word example is often used within the bible. When we read about the weakness of the flesh, yes, it can make us feel relatable but we must be careful to not appease our flesh and stay in a place of weakness just because others struggle.
On the other side of this are the leaders of our walk of faith. Just because you’re a leader, doesn’t mean you look at yourself differently. Pride is a dangerous thing. Looking at others and saying to yourself, “look at them” is deceiving because we all were once them.
In last week’s column, I discussed the people and Moses. When we look at the narrative of Moses’ life and journey of Faith with the people of Israel, we see him as a leader called by God. In the midst of all his leading, I hope you can see the struggle of his flesh.
Did Moses break the tablets because of pride and being above the others? Did Moses strike the rock because of pride and feelings of superiority? Or did all the above happen because Moses was just another hot head? Only God knows. Paul warns us all in I Corinthians 10:12, “Therefore let him who thinks he stands take heed lest he fall.” An interesting note, read all of I Corinthians 10 and Paul talks about great examples we all can learn from.
In concluding this week’s column, look at the wisdom that God gave Paul in his letter to the Philippians. Things counted as gain, I count as loss. Read the whole third chapter. Paul was raised to be a Hebrew of all Hebrews. The “gain” is what the world/religion counts as significant in this life. Paul through the wisdom of God was shown that all that stuff and striving for attainment according to the world/religion was rubbish.
Then, in true Godly humility he states, “If by any means I may attain the resurrection of the dead.” Paul taught you have never “arrived.” You must always press on and strive to attain, while having no confidence in this flesh.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
