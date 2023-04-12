Kitty Savage 2023

A few months ago, a little boy asked me, “Miss Kitty, why did you name yourself Miss Kitty?” I explained that, just like him, I didn’t name myself. My parents had given me the name Catherine, and my family decided on the nickname Kitty as a shortened version of that name. I offered a few relatable examples, like a boy named Maximus might be called Max, or a girl named Abigail might be called Abby. Kitty for Catherine was like that. I explained that I could ask them to call me Mrs. Savage, but that seemed a little bit too formal to me.

After grasping my explanation and examining my work identification badge with my picture and the name Catherine Savage written under it, he commented, “Oh, I thought maybe you just loved cats.” I chuckled and shared that, although I like them better than chickens, cats are not my favorite animal. Miss Kitty is not a cat lady. I would say I’m not a crazy cat lady, but I feel like there might be some people out there who would dispute the crazy part.

