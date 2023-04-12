A few months ago, a little boy asked me, “Miss Kitty, why did you name yourself Miss Kitty?” I explained that, just like him, I didn’t name myself. My parents had given me the name Catherine, and my family decided on the nickname Kitty as a shortened version of that name. I offered a few relatable examples, like a boy named Maximus might be called Max, or a girl named Abigail might be called Abby. Kitty for Catherine was like that. I explained that I could ask them to call me Mrs. Savage, but that seemed a little bit too formal to me.
After grasping my explanation and examining my work identification badge with my picture and the name Catherine Savage written under it, he commented, “Oh, I thought maybe you just loved cats.” I chuckled and shared that, although I like them better than chickens, cats are not my favorite animal. Miss Kitty is not a cat lady. I would say I’m not a crazy cat lady, but I feel like there might be some people out there who would dispute the crazy part.
For a little while now, our two oldest Savages have not so subtly been hinting that they’d like a cat to become a Savage family pet. At first, it was easy to deflect that argument as my husband, and I could suggest a kitten would be too disruptive to our large, elderly dog’s peace. Once our beloved Athena passed away earlier this year, the Savage cat petition ramped up.
First, it was our oldest daughter, who maybe lives with us four months out of the year. I suggested her cat would become my cat, and I didn’t want a cat. Besides, her roommate has a cat already. A female feline she named Benjamin Franklin before realizing her gender. They call her Ben or Bennie for short. Who knew Benjamin was a cute androgynous name? It works for the cat.
Our oldest Savage’s pleading quickly got her little brother on board. Our son is relentless when he gets an idea into his head. We possibly discuss the pros and cons of cat ownership daily. After our 11-year-old pooch crossed the rainbow bridge, we were able to play the mourning card for a few weeks. Yet, as I felt the void left behind by our loyal dog, I started yearning for a new pet myself.
I began actively looking for a potential Savage puppy. My husband wasn’t having it at first but eventually said he wouldn’t stand in the way if the Savage majority wanted a new dog. I believe he thought our older two kids were too hung up on getting a cat to join the puppy bandwagon. He underestimated me. Our son gets his persuasion and relentlessness from someone. Within a few days, the puppy vote was four Savages to one.
On April Fools’ Day, we brought home a brand-new Savage puppy. Keeping with the Rick Riordan book theme, our children named him Magnus Ragnar Savage. My suggestion of Maggie, for short, was vetoed. I guess some androgynous pet names are more acceptable than others.
Whether our pup comes running to his full name or nickname, we’re once again a family of Six Savages. As a bonus, my husband and I can again argue that a kitten would be too disruptive to our large, young dog’s peace. Besides, five human Savages and one Savage pup feels like just the right number of Savages to me. Cat litter is not required to make a happy Savage home. Plus, Miss Kitty is not a cat lady.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.