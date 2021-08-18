Last year’s lockdowns, which were enacted to combat the spread of COVID-19, may have saved up to 32,000 lives due to lowered emissions from vehicles and coal-powered electricity plants.
Researchers looked at 252 regions around the world and found a reduction in airborne pollutants. The benefit was most pronounced in China, where nitrogen dioxide emissions were reduced acutely, translating into roughly 21,000 lives likely saved from the harmful effects of air pollution.
Body of Knowledge
Human fingertips can distinguish between smooth glass and glass with an etched pattern no deeper than 1/2,500 of an inch.
Get Me That, Stat
A special report commissioned by the journal Lancet estimates that by 2030, 35% of all deaths in women globally will be due to heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular conditions.
Stories for the Waiting Room
Using data between 2017 and 2019, U.S. poison control centers found that 2/3 of cannabis-related calls were for plant materials while the rest were for manufactured products, such as edibles and concentrates.
Call frequency increased, too, from 11% for marijuana-related calls in 2017 to nearly 56% in 2019. Calls about exposures to edibles most often involved kids. And while most exposures to manufactured products didn’t lead to serious medical outcomes, those involving vaporized liquid were most likely to have serious consequences.
Mania of the Week
Catapedamania: An obsession with jumping from high places, including skydiving, bungee jumping and high diving boards
Food for Thought
Yellow #5 and Yellow #6 are the second and third most common food colorings. (Red #40 tops the list.) They are used in cereals, puddings, bread mixes, chips, cookies and condiments. The FDA does not consider these colorings to pose serious health risks to consumers, but some studies have linked the dyes to learning and concentration disorders in children.
Best Medicine
Pediatrician: “Well, how did the talk with your kids about a healthier diet go?”
Parent: “Surprisingly well I really impressed them with the health benefits of dried fruits.”
Pediatrician: “Yes, it’s all about raisin awareness.”
Observation
“Seize the moment. Remember all those women on the Titanic who waved off the dessert cart?” – Comedian Erma Bombeck
Medical History
This week in 1957, U.S. Surgeon General Leroy Burney issued a report on a connection between smoking and lung cancer. He was the first government official to publicly acknowledge the connection between smoking and lung cancer, saying: “It is clear that there is an increasing and consistent body of evidence that excessive cigarette smoking is one of the causative factors in lung cancer.” Burney was a smoker himself. He died in 1998 at the age of 91 due to complications from pneumonia.
