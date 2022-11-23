In 1987, the Hampshire County Historical Society offered the first ornament in a series of ornaments that would last for 20 years. The first ornament was the Literary Hall in Romney. With the blessing of the Historical Society, the Hampshire County Convention & Visitors Bureau decided to continue the tradition by starting a new series of ornaments in 2022. The first ornament in the new series features French’s Feed Mill located in Augusta. Each ornament costs $15 and only 300 were ordered.
French’s Feed Mill has a long history here in Hampshire County. I remember going there with my Dad when I was a kid. “French’s Mill is a historic grist mill at the junction of Augusta-Ford Hill and Fairground Roads in Augusta, West Virginia. Its main building is a three-story wood-frame building with a metal roof, asphalt siding, and a concrete foundation. It was built in 1911 on the site of a c. 1890s grist mill that was destroyed by fire. The mill, which was originally water-powered, was converted to operate by electric power in 1949, and ceased operations in 2000. It was also updated in the mid-20th century to accommodate different types of grain, illustrating the evolutionary change of these industrial facilities. The mill was listed on the National Register of Historic Place in 2014.”
Don’t miss out; get the first ornament in the new series this holiday season. Please send an email to info@cometohampshire.com or call 304-822-7477. Office hours may vary depending on our meeting schedules and other appointments, so give us a call before you make a trip. We will absolutely make arrangements to meet up with you if you’d like to purchase an ornament.
If you’re on Facebook, be sure to check out A Holly Jolly Hampshire Christmas. This page covers the Elf Hunt in Capon Bridge, Augusta and Slanesville areas. There’s a little elf that pops up around Hampshire County and takes selfies of his adventures. You never know where he might turn up! There’s also a “Deck the Halls” album and “Christmas Tree” album where people share photos of their holiday decorations! Follow them at https://www.facebook.com/HollyJollyHampshire. It’s nice to see all of the creative and festive decorations across Hampshire County.
Mark your calendars for the 10th Annual Christmas Festival of Lights, which will kick off with the Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 5 p.m., at the amphitheater at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. The Festival will run through Jan. 1 and will be open daily from 5:30 until 10 p.m. Coffee, hot chocolate and cookies will be served free of charge to all who attend the Lighting Ceremony, and Santa will be there to greet the kids of all ages. And you kids need to remember to bring an ornament to help decorate the official Christmas Festival of Lights Christmas Tree. The highlight of the Lighting Ceremony will come at 5:30 when we light the giant Christmas tree in the field above the amphitheater. New features for 2022 include a huge Roller Coaster display in the center of the park and a new HCP&R display engineered by Hampshire Metals and Industrial. Follow Hampshire County Parks & Rec at https://www.facebook.com/HampshireCountyParksAndRec.
Light Up Capon Bridge follows on Dec. 3 from 1 to 9 p.m. “Come help our little town bring in the holiday season with a day of fun and fellowship!” There will be 2 Christmas Tree Forests, a Gingerbread House Kit giveaway complete with Hot Cocoa and Cookies, a Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting, Live Nativity, Christmas Carolers and Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance at the Capon Bridge Public Library after the parade! You can find all of the information about Light Up Capon Bridge at https://www.facebook.com/LightUpCaponBridge .
Christmas in Romney’s big day is Dec. 10. Start the day off with Breakfast with Santa at the Romney Fire Department from 8 a.m — 11a.m. Build a Gingerbread House downstairs with the Hampshire County Public Library, also from 8 a.m. —11 a.m. The Romney Christmas Parade, sponsored by The Hampshire Review, kicks off at 12 p.m., followed by the 82nd Annual FNB Christmas Party. Visit the Christkindl Market on South High Street to shop for high quality gifts and food. A few new things at the market this year will be a Gingerbread Man Decorating Contest, Ugly Sweater Contest and a Puppet Show. There will also be a chili-cookoff at the end of the day! Check out the Christmas in Romney website for more information: https://www.christmasinromney.com/
Come to the Stable, a Live Walk-Through Nativity, will be held at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds on Dec. 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. Soup, Hot Dogs, Cookies, S’mores and Hot Cocoa will be available for purchase. There will be a bonfire to roast s’mores! The entry fee is $1 per person and proceeds are for the future Hampshire County Community Event Center. Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HCDayOfGiving.
If you have a holiday event that you would like for us to share, please call (304-822-7477) or email (info@cometohampshire.com) the Hampshire County CVB. You can also sign up to add events to our calendar on www.ComeToHampshire.com.
