In 1987, the Hampshire County Historical Society offered the first ornament in a series of ornaments that would last for 20 years. The first ornament was the Literary Hall in Romney. With the blessing of the Historical Society, the Hampshire County Convention & Visitors Bureau decided to continue the tradition by starting a new series of ornaments in 2022. The first ornament in the new series features French’s Feed Mill located in Augusta. Each ornament costs $15 and only 300 were ordered.

French’s Feed Mill has a long history here in Hampshire County. I remember going there with my Dad when I was a kid.  “French’s Mill is a historic grist mill at the junction of Augusta-Ford Hill and Fairground Roads in Augusta, West Virginia. Its main building is a three-story wood-frame building with a metal roof, asphalt siding, and a concrete foundation. It was built in 1911 on the site of a c. 1890s grist mill that was destroyed by fire. The mill, which was originally water-powered, was converted to operate by electric power in 1949, and ceased operations in 2000. It was also updated in the mid-20th century to accommodate different types of grain, illustrating the evolutionary change of these industrial facilities. The mill was listed on the National Register of Historic Place in 2014.” 

