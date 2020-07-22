The grant is the result of a partnership between WVU Extension, The Potomac Highlands Master Gardeners, Hampshire County Farm Bureau, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Youth Environmental Program and Slanesville Elementary School.
The grant will help continue efforts to revive and improve the already established garden created in 2016. The garden beds currently have been planted with vegetables, herbs and pollinator plants.
The partners of this project hope to work together to establish a better water system, re-seed the pollinator patch, re-plant fruit trees and provide education opportunities to the school and community.
The garden will have fresh produce this summer that will be made available first to Slanesville Elementary students and then to community members.
For more information please contact Candace DeLong candace.delong@mail.wvu.edu or Susan Parker, Susan.J.Parker@wv.gov. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.