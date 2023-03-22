bit

An ad in the Hampshire Review 100 years ago for a play at the Romney Opera House.

100 years ago – 1923

Romney, like many other towns, has just now the unenviable distinction of having some boys who are verging on bad to say the least. A number of things have occurred recently which look most suspicious and specific cases of their tendency toward vandalism may be found in the destruction they have wrought at the Numsen Canning Factory, where all windows have been shattered and the machinery broken up, as well as in the case of some building belonging to H.C. Cooper near the station from which have been torn the foundations, porches, steps, etc. These boys seem possessed with the idea of demolishing and destroying property belonging to others.

