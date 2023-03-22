Romney, like many other towns, has just now the unenviable distinction of having some boys who are verging on bad to say the least. A number of things have occurred recently which look most suspicious and specific cases of their tendency toward vandalism may be found in the destruction they have wrought at the Numsen Canning Factory, where all windows have been shattered and the machinery broken up, as well as in the case of some building belonging to H.C. Cooper near the station from which have been torn the foundations, porches, steps, etc. These boys seem possessed with the idea of demolishing and destroying property belonging to others.
The store of Umstot & Wilson, at Burlington, was broken into Sunday night, February 11th, and the change in the cash register and some articles of merchandise were stolen.
50 years ago – 1973
DELRAY — Our West Virginia weather has run the gamut again with rain, snow, freezing weather and at this moment spring again, all in one week’s time. The froggies are singing merrily since the ice has melted. —Young Warren Hoke spent a couple of days with his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Frye.
RIO — Those calling in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Fitzwater recently were Lillian Tharp, Jim Billmeyer, pastor Elmer Ganskopp and Mr. and Mrs. Cleal Rittenour. —Greg Bott spent the past week of spring break with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Bott.
40 years ago – 1983
Winners of the Youth Art Month Contest at the library were: Julianne Parham, Judy Johns and Steve Noel. Honorable mention was awarded to: Kelly Butler, Teresa French, Julie Brant, Sharon Garrison, Jeff Kesner, Tina Tonon, Richard Gwizdale, Cary Landis, Jeurgan Cooper and Barry Landis. Jim Miller’s Market is advertising eggs at 79 cents a dozen, with brown eggs, 89 cents. And, you can buy a seven-piece rec room furniture set for $499.95 at C&P Furniture and a Broyhill bedroom suite at the same price.
The bell atop the courthouse was rescued and refurbished to ring again recently. The refurbishing was completed by Stanley Ruckman, who also built the frame for the bell. Assuming the bell was procured for the original courthouse in 1833, it is 150 years old as of this year (1983).
30 years ago - 1993
Hampshire County Board of Education members voted unanimously Monday evening to close Mill Creek Elementary at the end of the current school term. A local group, Save Our School, has vowed to fight the decision.
Senior volleyball team members Melanie McKee, Kelly Colebank, Heather Abramski, Angie Hott and Lisa Edwards were honored this week by the Hampshire Athletic Boosters Inc. on their recent PVC Championship win.
The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms is pleased to announce that William E. Hottinger of Romney, has been selected to receive the Citizen of the Year award. This committee is a national organization with nearly 500,000 members as well as more than 130 members of Congress serving on its National Advisory Council.
20 years ago – 2003
Tribunal petition in, questions raised about constitutionality
ROMNEY — The “tribunal” citizens group presented 1,000-plus petition signatures to the Hampshire County Commission last Friday, and with that presentation a major constitutional question now appears to be on the table. The petition group is seeking to replace the three-member County Commission with an eight-member board, referred to in the West Virginia Constitution as a “tribunal.” In question is the proposed method for electing members to the tribunal board.
ROMNEY — American Legion Hampshire Post 91 in Romney celebrated its 84th birthday last Friday night. R. “Greek” Fochalis was the master of ceremonies for the evening, with commander Mattie Shallcross extending the welcome to the room full of guests. State Commander Jim Davis was the guest speaker for the evening, taking veterans on a walk down memory lane with props, including rations, an old army helmet and numerous other items.
10 years ago – 2013
CAPON BRIDGE — The bridge on Route 50 crossing the Cacapon River in Capon Bridge is being re-named after a Vietnam veteran. United States Army Corporal Rex Marcel Sherman, a Romney native, was born in 1951 and attended Hampshire High School. In 1969 Sherman saved the lives of several of his fellow soldiers and was posthumously awarded the Silver Star, the third highest award in the military.
The bridge name change was taken before the county commission and discussed by the Capon Bridge council in January.
More than 90 species of amphibians and reptiles — ranging from the Eastern hellbender to the common five-lined skink — are about to find protection from human predators in West Virginia.
Officials with the Division of Natural Resources presented the details of the plan at public meeting around the state Monday and Tuesday night. Their proposals go before the Natural Resources Commission for approval in late April.
“What we want to try to do with these rules,” said Kieran O’Malley, a wildlife diversity biologist in DNR’s Romney office, “is develop possession limits around legitimate activity.”
