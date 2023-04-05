MORGANTOWN – WVU Medicine is one of the first medical centers in the country to offer the Integrum Osseoanchored Prostheses for the Rehabilitation of Amputees (OPRA) Implant System for the treatment of lower extremity amputations. 

“Being one of the select facilities in the country to offer a multidisciplinary amputation clinic that incorporates this groundbreaking technology of osseointegration places our group at the forefront of amputee care,” said Brock Lindsey, M.D.WVU Medicine orthopaedic surgeon and Musculoskeletal Oncology and Adult Reconstruction director.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.