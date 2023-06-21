“And the Scripture was fulfilled which says, Abraham believed God, and it was accounted to him for righteousness, and he was called the friend of God.” James 2:23
Birthday Wishes to Connie Edwards June 14, Dora Martin June 15, Lexie Daughtery June 16; Ryder Delaney June 22; Isabella Heavner June 23; Gary Kidwell, Mary Kerns and Nathan Bohrer June 25; Judy Dean June 26;
Mary Stewart June 28; Tammy Lewis June 29; Joseph Hott July 1; Becky Ward July 4.
Anniversary Wishes to Roger & Sharon Montgomery June 20; Pastor & Chris & Robin Leatherman June 23; April & Ron Hedrick June 26; Matt & Taulana Hamilton June 9; Anthony & Britt Lewis July 6.
Celebration of Life for Keith Lambert Jr will be at Wesley Chapel Methodist Church in Points on June 24 at 10 a.m. Friends and family are invited. Service will be by his Uncle Frank Lambert and burial at the cemetery.
Sympathy to the family of Betty Kidwell, who went to be with the Lord Monday morning, with service at a later date.
Benefit for Tana Lewis, who was in a bad car accident on April 13, on Saturday, June 24, from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Slanesville Fire Hall – a graveside service for Donald Heavner with a covered dish dinner at the Ruritan on June 24.
An old-fashioned July 4th picnic at Bethel Methodist Church on Bethel Road is being planned. Good food; small auction and meet good old friends, watermelon, homemade pie, ice cream; come and enjoy yourself.
Kind of picnic I went to as a child.
Light House Assembly is having VBS this week till June 24. Their theme is STELLAR outer space.
Capon Chapel Covet Brethren Church be having VBS July 24-28 from 11 p.m. -2 p.m. each day.
Remember in prayer Donna Bohrer, Mary Alice Moreland, Scotty Bohrer, Jack Bender, Marie Whitacre, Crystal Moreland, Timmy Rannells, little Addie Montgomery, Vickie and Dad Gary Skitter Glover.
