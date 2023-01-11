100 Years Ago — 1923
H.F. Griffey and Mrs. Bessie Griffey, his wife, superintendent and assistant superintendent, respectively of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind were indicted for misdemeanors and charge that the superintendent did “unlawfully beat, wound and ill-treat” and otherwise wrong eight of the girl students of the deaf school. It is understood the testimony will disclose that on the eighth day of December last four of the grown girls who were to take the part of men in a play staged by the deaf students bobbed their hair before the performance and later on, the same evening five other girls bobbed theirs also, despite a rule which had recently been established against it. Upon discovering the next day that the girls had bobbed their hair, the superintendent and assistant superintendent called in the school barber and had their hair shingled.
West Virginia has a total of 532 deaf-mutes according to the 1920 census figures, which have been made public. This total, the figures show, is about evenly divided between the sexes, although there are a slightly larger number of males than females.
50 Years Ago — 1973
Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Timbrook on the arrival of a daughter Dec. 15, in Manassas, Va. She weighed 7 lbs., 12 oz. and has been named Paula Rae.
Mrs. B.C. Baker Jr. gave a party in honor of the 16th birthday of her daughter, Susan, at their home on Dec. 14.
Larry Lynn McCauley, junior at Hampshire High School, has been selected Boy of the Month by the Rotary Club of Romney. Lynn is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry McCauley of Romney, and has been proclaimed a Knight of the Golden Horseshoe.
40 Years Ago — 1983
Vernon C. Whitacre of High View was sworn in as State Senator on Jan. 4. The “Romney Fire Throwers” were champions in the West Virginia State Moose Bowling Tournament at Bluefield. Members of the team were Sonny Graham, Doug Shrout, Connie Davis, George Hose and Danny Shrout. They were sponsored by LOOM 1371, Romney. E. Garry Shanholtz was elected president of the Hampshire County Commission. He is the first Republican president of the commission.
30 Years Ago — 1993
With a new line of athletic shoes to be added to the production line at the Romney plant, Kinney Shoe managers have announced they will be hiring additional employees.
Sunday, Dec. 27, in celebration of Christmas 40 family members and guests were present at the home of Ila Shrout. They traveled from Texas, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. They celebrated with dinner and an exchange of gifts.
For the fifth consecutive year, the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts of Potomac Council, Boy Scouts of American, have collected record amounts of food for local families. More than 27,000 pounds of food was collected and will go directly to local food banks and churches to provide the help so many need, especially at holiday time.
20 Years Ago — 2003
ROMNEY — Romney residents may literally be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel this year. Street light, that is. According to Romney Mayor Hoy Shingleton, there aren’t enough street lights in the town. And the mayor noted in Monday’s regular council meeting that many residents are not happy with the lighting on their street.
MORGANTOWN — Even though Morgantown is two hours away, many Hampshire County residents seek health care from West Virginia University. According to a recent report from WVU Healthcare, 70 county residents were admitted to WVUH facilities in 2001, the latest date available for statistics. That number included both inpatient and observation admissions to Ruby Memorial Hospital, WVU Children's Hospital, Chestnut Ridge Hospital and the Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center. WVU faculty physicians provide care to patients from all over the state. In 2001 there were 2,267 Hampshire County patients who visited WVUH physicians across the state.
10 Years Ago — 2013
ROMNEY — On Dec. 12, 2012 the National Park Service listed two Hampshire County churches and a privately owned home on the National Register of Historic Places. One of the two churches is the Old Pine Church. Built in 1838, the Old Pine Church is located in an area known as Mill Creek Valley in the southwestern section of the county near what is known as the “trough.” Capon Chapel, built in 1852 and located just off Christian Church Road two miles from Capon Bridge, has also been listed on the register. This selection is unique because the parcel includes the church building and the historic wrought iron fence. A separate section of the cemetery is bound by a chain link fence. Valley View Farm, located on Depot Valley Road, Romney, is a mid-19th century Greek Revival single-dwelling structure currently owned by Bob and Kim Mayhew. The structure is a two-story brick house with a metal gabled roof and wide chimneys extending above the roofline on each end. In addition to the house, included on the register is the smokehouse, the well, the icehouse foundation and the summer kitchen foundation, all built in 1850.
SUNRISE SUMMIT — The Commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture spent last Thursday morning touring the agriculture facilities at Hampshire High School. Commissioner Gus Douglass said, “I believe it’s safe to say that this is the leading secondary agriculture program in the state.” HHS animal vet science instructor Isaac Lewis gave Douglass a tour of the school’s swine barn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.