(and late spring, fall and winter)
Your guide to festivals, fairs and other big events in Hampshire County and around the Highlands
May 13
26th annual North River Mills/Ice Mountain Day
North River Mills
Capon Bridge, W.Va.
The once-bustling, now-quiet village of North River Mills will play host to a day of heritage – historical reenactments, hikes, folk dancing, old-time music jams and blacksmithing demonstrations, all starting at 10 a.m.
May 13
2nd annual Mountain Time Jesus Jam
Fire hall, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Running from 1 to 6 p.m. at the festival grounds in Capon Bridge, this event will be a day of praise, worship, music and a full musical lineup. Musical performances, food vendors, faith-based speakers and worship resources available.
June 16-17
2nd annual Cacapon River Fest
The River House, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Four bands, food trucks and river-centered activities. Live music, demonstrations from local river experts, crafts for kids and more.
June 17
Hampshire Family Frontier Day
Fort Edwards, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Opening day for Hampshire County Frontier Days (which run from the end of May until October, on Saturdays from 10 until 5, and Sundays from 1-5) at the site of a colonial-era family fort from the French and Indian War. Historically centered activities start in the morning at 10, with re-enactors demonstrating skills and customs of the time, artisans, crafts and more.
June 24
14th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival
Romney, W.Va.
11 to 10 (rain or shine), at the Wapocoma Campground, 5 miles west of Romney on River Road. The afternoon will feature food, crafts and a children’s corner with activities for children from 4 to 7, all leading up to the fireworks show after dark.
July 15-16
2nd annual Hampshire County Farm Crawl
Hampshire County, W.Va.
An event encouraging visitors to explore farms in Hampshire, showcasing the area’s rich agricultural history and landscape. Over 20 farms to participate.
July 23-29
67th annual Hampshire County Fair
Fairgrounds, Augusta, W.Va.
Carnival, games, mud bog, pageants, live music, animal judging and all that great fair food.
Aug. 4-6
10th annual West Virginia Peach Festival
Romney, W.Va.
Celebrating the area’s agriculture. Royalty will be crowned, peach foods are available, along with events for kids, a parade, live music, crafts and vendors.
Sept. 9
9th annual Heritage Days Car Show
Romney Cycles, Romney, W.Va.
Classic car show and Veteran’s Day freedom ride to follow.
Sept. 9
10th annual Veteran’s Appreciation Festival
Fire hall, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
An afternoon honoring our veterans. Live music, food vendors and live auction. Freedom ride begins at Romney Cycles in Romney; kickstands up in thee morning at 10.
Sept. 9
5th annual Hampshire Highlands Arts Festival
Romney, W.Va.
Artists will be displaying their wares and their skills in Romney, alongside a day of food, fun and music celebrating the area’s rich history and culture.
Sept. 22-23
16th annual Founders Day
Fire hall, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Live music, kids activities and historic re-enactors. Saturday has a lumberjack competition, car show and cornhole tournament. The festival opens with a Friday night Rain Crow concert and runs 10-6 on Saturday.
Sept. 30-Oct. 31
House of the Setting Sun and Haunted Barn
Green Spring, W.Va.
Open weekends through Halloween, it’s the biggest, most elaborate and most popular haunted house in the Potomac Highlands.
Oct. 7-8
50th annual Old-Fashioned Apple Harvest Festival
Burlington United Methodist Children’s Home, Burlington, W.Va.
A parade down U.S. 50, combined with arts and crafts, apple butter and cider making, an antique car show and lots of family entertainment will leave you with warm smiles and bellies.
Nov. 25-Jan. 1
Festival of Lights
Central Hampshire Park, Augusta, W.Va.
More than 120 light displays, many animated, some with sound, draw thousands of cars each holiday season for the free, self-guided tour.
Dec. 9
Christmas in Romney
Downtown Romney, W.Va.
Start the day with breakfast with Santa, let the kids decorate gingerbread houses mid-morning, watch the parade at noon and wrap it up with the 83rd annual Christmas party for kids at FNB Bank, the longest ongoing event in Hampshire County.
Nov. 17-Dec.23
Christmas Trains to the North Pole
Wappocomo Station, Romney, W.Va.
The Potomac Eagle train ride includes cookies, hot cocoa, music, caroling, story telling, “crafty” elves and a very special visitor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.