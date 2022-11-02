Recently, another local (retired) pastor posted a picture on Facebook depicting a car, driven by Santa, swerving across lanes labeled October, November and December, cutting off cars driven by a Thanksgiving Turkey and a Halloween Pumpkin, captioned “stay in your lane.” What stood out to me were the 2 missing holidays from the race: Advent and All Saints’ Day. You will have to wait a month to read my annual lament over the slow erasure of Advent from our collective memory, but the meme did prompt a thought about the combination of November’s All Saints holiday and Thanksgiving celebration.
In conversation with my Presbyterian colleagues across the country, many of us have been thinking about the way the pandemic limited our ability to mark deaths over the past few years, most especially 2020 and the early months of 2021. Not every church regularly marks All Saints’ Day on the 1st Sunday of November, but for those who do, that service traditionally includes some recognition of those members of the congregation or the wider church community who have passed in the prior year. Building on that idea, and on Thanksgiving, November’s other celebration, my congregation will use this coming Sunday to give thanks for the life, memory, and witness of those souls we have lost not just in the past year, but in the past 3 years. I invite everyone to consider taking time this month to do the same, perhaps using the prayer below.
