How much do you know about this place we call home? Here’s our 5th annual test of your knowledge of Hampshire County trivia — 28 multiple-choice and true-or-false questions. The answers are found on page 6C. Score yourself and brag to your friends.
1. During the Civil War, a 17-year-old Romney boy named Elisha stole something that belonged to a Confederate officer. What was it?
2. There have been 88 South Branch floods recorded since 1877. The Great Flood of 1985 had the highest crest, recorded at just over 44 feet. What was the date of the flood with the 2nd highest crest?
3. Jimmy Coleman was a member of the 1st-ever Romney football team 1931. He is the only Hampshire Countian to ever have been selected as an All-American football player at a major university. What school did he attend?
4. Settlers in Hampshire County during the Revolutionary War wrote a song about a Capon Bridge man named Darby, who, according to the ditty, had a(n) __________ for a pet.
5. In 1908, the Grassy Lick Methodist Church caught fire. On which holiday did it go up in flames?
6. In 1938 and 1939, Capon Bridge fielded a football squad that played against the WVSD twice and Romney once. In those 3 games, how many total points did the Bobcats score?
7. Erected in 1899, there is a monument in Three Churches dedicated to Holland D. Thompson, Hampshire’s only offering to which war?
B) The Mexican-American War
C) The Spanish-American War
8. In May of 1906, a 22-pound _________ was killed on Julius Coffman’s Hampshire County farm, the largest killed in the area at that time.
9. Who supposedly haunts the old Hampshire County Jail in Romney?
A) An inmate who ended his own life
B) A warden who died after falling down the stairs
C) A prison guard who died from influenza
D) A sheriff who was murdered
10. What year was the 1st annual Hampshire County Fair?
11. During the 1800s, the tannery industry played a huge role in Hampshire’s economic development. There were 3 major tanneries in the county: 1 in Bloomery, 1 in Capon Bridge and 1 in _____________.
12. In developing the plan for 3 new elementary schools in Hampshire County, the board created a CEFP committee to assess school needs. What does “CEFP” stand for?
A) Committee of Educational Finance Projects
B) Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan
C) Coalition of the Educators and Families Proposal
D) Curriculum and Educational Framework Plan
13. The 2 most recent additions to the National Historic Register were added in 2016. What are they?
A) Washington Bottom Farm and the Yellow Spring Mill
B) The Pin Oak Fountain and the Brill Octagon House
C) Capon Chapel and Fort Van Meter
D) Sycamore Dale and the Sloan-Parker House
Match the Romney women with their position of responsibility:
Hampshire County Public Library Director
President of Refersh, Restart, Romney
Principal of Romney Elementary
19. The Potomac Eagle updated their classes of service this past year. Which of the following is NOT one of them?
20. When the school bond passed in June, County Commissioner Dave Cannon attributed its passing to
21. What was the theme for the HHS prom event held in August?
A) “Country Roads, Take Me Home”
22. _____ “Cacapon” is a name derived from Shawnee that means “beautiful stream”
23. _____ The town of Romney was named after New Romney, England.
24. _____ In 1956, the WVSD football team had a 7-1 record, with their only loss being to Petersburg.
25. _____ Lt. John Blue sustained a head injury at Gettysburg during the Civil War.
26. _____ The Potomac Valley Athletic Conference was formed in 1949.
27. _____ This past April, a flood in Burlington wiped out the equipment for their annual Apple Harvest Festival.
28. _____ In Romney’s inaugural football season, they played Paw Paw twice and won both times.
