ROMNEY — Since the beginning of 2023, GFWC of Romney has been very busy completing projects which assist various segments of our community.
In January, we made and collected 388 Valentine cards, which were sent to the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg to brighten our Veterans’ Valentine’s Day.
In February, we collected and filled 34 toiletries bags, which were sent to the March of Dimes to be distributed to Moms staying with their babies in Neonatal Intensive Care Units at various hospitals.
In March, members collected stuffed animals to be donated to first responders to comfort children during times of crisis.
In April, we met and honored four members who have achieved 50 years of membership in our Club. Those members are: Mary French Barbe, Beth Parsons, Sandra Shanholtz and Kaye Strawn. Members honored earlier for 25 years of membership are: Judy Buckbee, Kathleen Puhalla and Juanita Yowell. Thank you ladies for your exceptional dedication and service to our Club and our community!
If you would be interested in joining our club and serving our community or have any questions, please contact: Patricia Buckley at 304-359-4082; Denise Huard at 304-359-3288; or Mary French Barbe at 304-822-5790. We would love to have you join us for fun, fellowship and service. We are a member Club of GFWC West Virginia and GFWC.org, our international organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.