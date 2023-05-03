gfwc

Mary French Barbe receives her 50-year pin and certificate from GFWC of Romney president, Patricia Buckley.

ROMNEY — Since the beginning of 2023, GFWC of Romney has been very busy completing projects which assist various segments of our community.

In January, we made and collected 388 Valentine cards, which were sent to the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg to brighten our Veterans’ Valentine’s Day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.