Last week, I discussed stereotypes and that Jesus had to face them just like any of us. The stereotype I shared that Jesus faced came from the lips of one of his own disciples, Nathanael.
Can anything good come out of Nazareth? What kind of limits had Nathanael placed on anyone from that town? How many other people did he know and close his mind and heart to because of their living place? I personally am intrigued by this encounter and the statement that came from Nathanael.
Philip found Nathanael and said to him, “We have found Him of whom Moses in the law, and also the prophets, wrote—Jesus of Nazareth, the son of Joseph.”
And Nathanael said to him, “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?”
Philip said to him, “Come and see.” (John 1:45-46)
Philip never argued with him about his statement. His simple response, come and see, should be remembered by all of us. He didn’t place an argument for Nazareth and try to prove him wrong even though he knew the truth. Yes, something amazing can come from Nazareth. Philip plainly and simply stated, see for yourself.
Before you cast a stone at Nathanael, listen to the next statement that Jesus said…
Jesus saw Nathanael coming toward Him, and said of him, “Behold, an Israelite indeed, in whom is no deceit!” (John 1:47)
No deceit! From this, I take that Nathanael was an honest man. He spoke about what he saw and experienced. When Nathanael told you something, you could count on it that he wasn’t trying to deceive you with bits and pieces of information. He was giving you the truth according to what he knew, the truth to what he has experienced.
Have you ever been wrong about someone or some place? I love the complete honesty in all this account. I also love the simple response of Philip, come and see. In a moment, all the stereotypes or truths that Nathanael had witnessed or experienced from Nazareth were gone. I say this because of the rest of the story,
Nathanael said to Him, “How do You know me?”
Jesus answered and said to him, “Before Philip called you, when you were under the fig tree, I saw you.”
Nathanael answered and said to Him, “Rabbi, You are the Son of God! You are the King of Israel!” (John 1:48-49)
Nathanael was simply living his life and beliefs according to his current experience, his life up until that moment. What a challenge from Philip, come and see again. As I type this, I am challenged myself because we all are like Nathanael. We form our opinions based upon what we have been exposed to. Jesus never challenged what Nathanael said, he simply just said I see you and I know you.
As I wrap up another weekly column, I encourage you to try again. To believe again. To hope again. I am not confronting the truth of what you have experienced and the pain that has come with that. Your truth is your truth up until you meet the Truth. Come and See. The Truth will open your eyes to see the forgiveness that is needed to walk this life. The Truth will show you that your experience was real but open your heart to see the experience differently through the eyes of Grace. As followers of the Truth, we have to believe that all things work together for the good. Let the Truth reform your belief system about people and places.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
