Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Thursday, June 8, Springfield: 3-3:45 p.m. Summer beach party bingo.
Tuesday, June 13, Springfield: 4:30-5 p.m. Ice cream social after dinner.
*Springfield puzzle club meets at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday*
*Romney’s Tai Chi class will be postponed until further notice
• Meals cost for those 60 and over is a voluntary donation based on monthly income; $7 for those under 60.
• Seniors are allowed only one meal at a Hampshire County Senior Center per day.
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Thursday, June 15 – Sausage gravy with biscuit, bacon, hash browns, cooked spinach, applesauce
Friday, June 16 – Chicken noodle soup with carrots, chicken salad on bun, carrot and celery sticks with dip, three-bean salad, fresh orange
Monday, June 19 – Hot dog in bun, baked beans, potato salad, carrot and raisin salad, cake with fruit topping
Tuesday, June 20 – Closed for West Virginia Day
Wednesday, June 21 – Chili with beef and beans, grilled cheese sandwich, broccoli, wheat crackers, Jell-O with fruit
Thursday, June 22 – Oven roasted turkey, dressing, wheat roll, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrot slices, fruit pie
Friday, June 23 – BBQ chicken breast, pasta salad with tomatoes, corn, coleslaw, cornbread
Romney (Noon)
Thursday, June 15 – Sausage gravy with biscuit, bacon, hash browns, cooked spinach, applesauce
Monday, June 19 – Hot dog in bun, baked beans, potato salad, carrot and raisin salad, cake with fruit topping
Wednesday, June 21 – Chili with beef and beans, grilled cheese sandwich, broccoli, wheat crackers, Jell-O with fruit
Thursday, June 22 – Oven roasted turkey, dressing, wheat roll, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrot slices, fruit pie
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Friday, June 16 – Chef’s choice
Tuesday, June 20 – Closed for West Virginia Day
Thursday, June 22 – Fish filet with bun, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, fruit, dessert
Friday, June 23 – Taco salad with meat, cheese, tomatoes, tortilla chips and salsa, Mexican corn, dessert
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, June 16 – Chicken noodle soup with carrots, chicken salad on bun, carrot and celery sticks with dip, three-bean salad, fresh orange
Tuesday, June 20 – Closed for West Virginia Day
Friday, June 23 – BBQ chicken breast, pasta salad with tomatoes, corn, coleslaw, cornbread
Senior farmers market vouchers will be available for pick up next week.
For the first week of distribution, seniors can make their way to the Romney Senior Center on Tuesday, June 13 through Friday, June 16 from noon until 3 p.m.
Afterward, the vouchers will be available at the HCCOA Administration Office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the remainder of the program or until all the vouchers have been issued. The program ends on October 31 each of each year.
The Romney Senior Center is located on 280 School Street, and the HCCOA office is located on 24781 Northwestern Pike. Visit www.aginginhampshire.com for more information.
The Committee on Aging sponsors the following bus trips, which are on schedule for 2023.
• The Ark Encounter & Creation Museum: This summer bus tour to Ohio is scheduled for July 17-21. The trip features four nights of lodging in the Cincinnati area and boasts cultural experiences with admission to the Ark Encounter, Cincinnati Museum Center and Creation Museum. The BB Riverboat sightseeing cruise also ensures an enjoyable experience.
• The Branson Show Extravaganza: Check out the “Live Music Show Capital of the World” in Branson, Missouri. Scheduled for Sept. 17-23, this seven-day, seven-night tour features three morning and three evening shows and a stop at the Missouri Civil War Museum in St. Louis before heading back home.
For costs and more information call 304-822-4097.
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-822-4097 and speak with Julie.
Call 304-822-4097 if you need Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
