tridemic

Following a Covid vaccination, a child visits with West Virginia University Hearts of Gold visitation therapy dog, Titan. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

A steady increase in respiratory illnesses across the United States as winter approaches is leading health experts at West Virginia University and elsewhere to warn of a possible “tridemic,” widespread occurrences of influenza, Covid-19 and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.

Following 2 mild flu seasons, due in part to Covid safety guidelines such as masking and social distancing, experts are predicting more widespread infection this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Influenza Hospitalization Surveillance Network is currently reporting the highest laboratory-confirmed flu hospitalization rate since 2010-2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.