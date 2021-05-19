Weather has been a bit cool for the farmers to get crops in the ground and folks are trying to get gardening work done. Here in the valley, we are having several riders doing the MABDR (Mid-Atlantic Backroads Discovery Route). We have enjoyed recent callers from York, Pa., Tampa, Fla. Maine, Woodinville, Wa., North Carolina, Red Hook, N.Y. and Lancaster, Pa.
A bit of change in downtown Horn Camp as the old Mill & Grainery Shed has been relocated in the yard, along with the old 1-room School House museum. Ernie loves to share how the farmers used to harvest their grain and live from the land.
Lots of excitement for HHS sports and upcoming graduation for the Class of 2021. So proud of all these young folks. A special congratulations to our granddaughter Alison Twigg, and to our neighborhood youth that are among the graduates: Shelby Westfall, Wesley Landis, Grant Landis, Luke Funk, Taylor Michael, Sydney Fischer and Austin Ramsey.
Laurie Racey spent a few days celebrating Mother’s Day with Linda Busiett in Reedsville, Va.
I thank everyone for the cards, calls and special wishes for my birthday, which I celebrated on the 9th, which was also Mother’s Day. I was truly blessed twice. Recent visitors with Ernie and I have been Rodger and Cindy Twigg and Ali, Brad Racey, Gabe Simms, Dashelle Conard and Amanda Twigg.
A family dinner on Mother’s Day to celebrate the occasion for both parents, Una and Wayne Lupton, as Mr. Lupton was celebrating his birthday on Saturday. The following family members enjoyed the day: Margaret and Marion Rog, Joyce Bingahan and family – Anthony, Whitney, Tiffany and Stephney, Dannie and Christine Lupton and Betty, Nancy Poland, Mike and Tracy Hott, Amber and Allison, Cinda Bowman, Corrina Reynolds, Carli, Joe and Caleb, Rick, Richie, and Tara Lupton, Joanna, Kim Lupton and Camdyn, Tom and Karen Hott, James and Joanie Hott, Bethany, Destiny, Isaiah and Rachel.
Sending special belated birthday wishes to Wayne, and also to his grandchildren that had birthdays last week also, being Carli Bowman, Dean Pownall, Whitney and Camdyn Lupton.
Jimmy and Courtney Sowers, Kenzie and Lucas had Mother’s Day dinner for mom and grandmother Connie Pyles and Ruth Loar last Sunday.
Renee Pownall of Morgantown spent time with her sister Corrina Reynolds and family at Slanesville and helped in the celebration of Carli Bowman’s 16th birthday.
Steve and Wanda Hott, Dave and Susan Bateman, Shelby and Kierra and Dan and Crystal Rexrode, Chace and Brenna joined with Gary and Shirley Veach and sons, Daniel and Andy and family for a Mother’s Day Getaway weekend.
Sending special wishes to these folks having anniversaries this month: Pastor Jed and Jennifer Metzler, David and Amy Funk, Greg and Lisa Rinker, Mark and Debbie Ackerman and Harry and Helen Pyles.
