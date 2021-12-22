Milestone: Birth
Frankie Lee Powell
Ryan Nicole Powell and Frankie Lee Powell of Augusta announce the birth of their daughter, Frankie Lee Powell, on Nov. 22 at WVU Medicine’s Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg.
Frankie Lee weighed in at 6 pounds, 10 ounces.
Her maternal grandparents are Tammy Unger and Rodger Long of Capon Bridge. Paternal grandparents are Sandra and John Michael Broha of Capon Bridge.
Maternal great-grandparents are Guelda and Donald Wolford of Capon Bridge.
