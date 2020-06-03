12 earn honors at Shepherd
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Twelve students from Hampshire County were named to the Dean’s List at Shepherd University for the spring 2020 semester.
They each maintained at least a 3.4 grade-point average while carrying 15 hours or more.
The honorees are:
Susannah Sine and Alyssa Ward of Augusta; Makayla Gibson, Carrie Goad and Laura LaFollette of Capon Bridge; Kennedy Canan of Green Spring; Sarah Ketterman of Purgitsville; Leighia Masse of Slanesville; Shalyn Collett, Trevor Grabenstein and Maryanna Milleson of Springfield; and Zachary M. Franks of Yellow Spring.
2 on D&E list
ELKINS — Two Hampshire County residents have made the President’s List at Davis and Elkins College for the spring 2020 semester.
Cora Alderman of points and AnnMarie Timbrook of Shanks both earned 4.0 grade-point averages as full-time students at D&E.
Fairmont honors 10 from here
FAIRMONT — Five Hampshire County residents made the President’s List at Fairmont State University for the 2020 spring semester and 5 more made the Dean’s List.
In all, the school cited more than 1,300 students for their academic achievement this spring. Full-time students with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average make the President’s List. Full-time students with a 3.4 GPA or better make the Dean’s list.
The President’s List honorees are Jessi Buckler, Brooke Dice, Gunner Edgell, Ashley Marshall and Shyann Strawderman.
The Dean’s List honorees are Sarah Collett, David Mayfield, Hailey McAllister, Katelyn Pratt and Katlyn Tompkins. o
Card shower
Al Leonard is celebrating his 102nd birthday next Wednesday, June 10.
Please send him a card at P.O. Box 315, Romney, WV 26757. o
