The big yellow buses are rolling once more; school is back in session. The long, hot summers of my childhood have vanished. Today, we rush from one event to another. The annual Todd Giffin Memorial Volleyball Tournament was held on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Company. It was a success, with folks cheering for their favorite teams and enjoying the food and entertainment. The Capon Bridge Library will be the fortunate organization to benefit from the tournament this year. Due to the estimated census, the library has come up short in dealing with the many demands made on their services and facility. They serve a much larger area than Capon Bridge. Folks from nearby Gore, Va., visit, use and are involved in the various programs the library sponsors. Yellow Spring, Bloomery and Augusta folks are often seen at library events. Each and every one’s support is greatly valued.
Our book club reading selection for September is “Where Did You Go, Bernadette by Maria Semples. The club meets on the third Wednesday of the month at the Capon Bridge Library to discuss each book and compare our thoughts on the book. Books are one of our greatest treasures and a great research tool. If you want to learn how to do something, a book on the chosen subject is a great starting point. Our church is starting a new bible study on the “Jewish Roots of Jesus,” and we are hoping to acquaint ourselves with his familial background.
